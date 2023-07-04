Feeling Numb? These Changes In Diet Must Be Made To Improve Blood Circulation

Blood circulation is a necessity for body’s functioning because it supplies oxygen and vital nutrients to the organs which helps them in performing their roles. Poor blood circulation can lead to disorders in the heart, kidneys and lungs. The main cause of the diseases due to poor blood circulation is lack of oxygen supply to the organs which hinders their functioning. The stoppage in blood flow can result in symptoms like pain, muscle cramp, numbness, digestive issues and coldness in the hands or feet. Medications help in improving poor blood circulation majorly. There are also multiple diet instructions which one can follow in order to ensure the proper circulation of blood. Here are some effective diet changes that one must do to ensure proper blood circulation:

Salt water fish

Omega-3 acids are beneficial for the functioning as they prevent the arteries from blood clots and maintain blood pressure which also results in easy blood flow and circulation. Fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel, tuna and trout are rich sources of Omega-3 acids.

Citrus fruits

Citric acid is beneficial as it provides essential minerals and vitamins in your diet without excess carbohydrates. It removes the clots and helps in the clear circulation of blood. Fruits like orange, grapes and lemon are basic examples of citrus fruits.

Nuts

Nuts are very effective for your cardiovascular well-being. They are good sources of magnesium, potassium, arginine and calcium. Arginine produces nitric acid which helps in the widening of blood vessels which helps in free flow of blood and helps in improved circulation. Nuts like walnut, hazelnut, cashews and almonds are rich sources of Arginine as well.

Onion and garlic

Your blood pressure and cardiovascular health are both interlinked and garlic helps with both of them as it contains sulphur compound which is beneficial for lowering blood pressure and maintaining blood flow as it relaxes the blood vessels. Onions contain oxidants and flavonoids which directly help in blood circulation.