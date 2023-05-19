Feeling Stressed Out? These Superfoods Are Your Allies Against Anxiety

Stress and anxiety have become increasingly prevalent, particularly among the younger generation. Combatting the rise of stress and anxiety is crucial for maintaining good mental health. While practices like meditation, exercise, and stress reduction techniques are commonly recommended, it is important to recognize the potential benefits of dietary changes as well.
Certain foods possess a calming effect that can facilitate relaxation and aid in the reduction of anxiety and stress. If you are seeking natural ways to relax, consider incorporating the following anxiety-reducing foods into your diet:
- Dark Chocolate
A little chocolate does no harm when it comes to soothing your soul. Indulge yourself in chocolate eating as the antioxidants present in it can help reduce stress hormones in the body. It changes your brain wave frequency which in turn results in memory improvement and healing your anxiety.
- Blueberries
These mighty little berries are packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C, known for their anti-inflammatory properties. These nutritious gems have also shown effectiveness in managing stress levels. Start your day stress-free by incorporating this superfood into your breakfast routine. Enjoy them with yoghurt or sprinkle them on your oatmeal for a delightful and calming start to your day.
- Oranges
Incorporating oranges into your diet can work wonders as they have been found to possess anxiety-reducing properties because of the presence of vitamin C. Vitamin C lowers stress levels and anxiety as it reduces oxidative stress in the body. You can have an orange as a snack or add its slices to a salad or can also enjoy a smoothie.
- Bananas
Bananas are a great source of magnesium, with each banana providing approximately 37 mg of this essential mineral. Magnesium plays a vital role in maintaining a lower heart rate and regulating stress levels, ultimately contributing to a sense of calm and control over anxiety and mood swings. Soothe your soul and stabilize your emotions by incorporating bananas into your daily routine for a natural mood-enhancing effect.
- Sweet Potatoes
Consuming sweet potatoes regularly can boost your vitamin B6 intake which is responsible for the production of serotonin and dopamine. Dopamine regulates your mood and reduces anxiety to support your mental health.
first published: May 19, 2023, 07:49 IST
last updated: May 19, 2023, 07:49 IST