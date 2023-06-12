Feline Club of India Hosts Asia’s Biggest Cat Show in Mumbai; See Photos

On June 11 in Mumbai, the Feline Club of India laid out the largest cat championship event in the continent. Over 500 cats representing more than ten breeds took part in the event held at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre. Five judges from around the world judged these feline competitors on their temperament, hygiene, and physical condition. From the performance, photographer Bachchan Kumar recorded some fascinating scenes.

The event drew a noteworthy attendance of over 6000 individuals, including actor Mrunal Thakur. The expo was also a great and noteworthy event thanks to the participation of nearly 80 brands.

Mrunal remarked in an Instagram video that was released on the official Feline Club of India Instagram page, “Come witness this lovely world of cats".