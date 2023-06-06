Female Fitness Coach Loves Working Out Draped In Sarees, Watch VIRAL Videos

While the world frets to workout in anything but normal athleisure, “gym-friendly" clothes, Reena Singh enjoys working out in sarees. Seems unrealistic, right? But it is in every possible way the truth, in fact for a while now her videos of her doing hard-core exercises wearing a saree have been going viral.

From lifting heavy weights to performing high-endurance squats, she does it all in sarees and fans seem to be loving it all. Check out some of her most loved videos-

Advertisement

Reena is definitely confident in a saree but more importantly, she has mastered the art of wearing one. As a lot of people will agree, dripping sarees is a skill that a lot of people are aware of but not a lot of people can ace. She makes sure to wear it a little higher than usual so that the fabric does not get stuck between her legs and she can keep performing her exercises at ease.