Fighting Infertility To Improving Bone Health, Benefits Of Durian Fruit

Infertility is a common problem faced by couples who desire to have children but are unable to do so due to various reasons. However, there is a natural way to potentially alleviate infertility issues. Durian, a tropical fruit known as the ‘King of Fruits’ in Southeast Asia, has been recognised for its potential benefits in addressing infertility. Resembling a Jackfruit, Durian has a thorny exterior but a smooth interior. It is infamous for its strong, pungent smell and is primarily grown in tropical regions such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

In terms of nutritional value, Durian offers a multitude of benefits. As previously mentioned, it has been associated with reducing fertility issues. According to Dr K Francis, this fruit contains estrogen hormone, which is naturally present in women and aids in conception. Infertility often arises from a lack of estrogen production. Due to its high estrogen content, Durian may help address infertility problems. Additionally, Durian acts as an aphrodisiac, increasing libido and sexual drive. It can also enhance sperm motility, potentially reducing infertility in men.