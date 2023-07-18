Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda’s book Return to Innocence Released by Kailash Satyarthi

Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, winner of the Padma Shri and multiple National Film Awards, debuted his maiden literary venture, Return to Innocence, on 14 July 2023 at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in New Delhi. Part memoir, part commentary, Return to Innocence is the critically and globally acclaimed filmmaker’s first foray into another creative medium. The book was launched by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and the British High Commissioner, Mr. Alexander Ellis, in the presence of veteran actor Makarand Deshpande. The teaser of Panda’s upcoming web series, The Jengaburu Curse, was also screened at the launch.

The event brought together people from the worlds of cinema and climate change activism, the two great passions that have shaped Mr. Panda’s life and work. These are also reflected in the poetic, cinematic prose of Return to Innocence. The book charts hisjourney from the rural world of his father in Dasharajpur, Odisha, in the 1970s to the urban and digital landscape his son inhabits in New Delhi in the new millennium. These experiences and opinions inform Mr. Panda’s films which, over two decades, have chronicled mankind’s actions and their impact on the planet through powerful, thought-provoking stories from rural India.His musings and views catalyse these narratives from biographical accounts into thought-provoking, dramatic essays about belonging, intent, actions and consequences.

Advertisement

The launch, a celebration of storytelling, resilience and the power of the silver screen, was an unforgettable evening for fans, aspiring filmmakers, dignitaries and literary enthusiasts. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet Mr. Panda in person, hear captivating excerpts from the book and engage in a thought-provoking discussion. A limited number of signed copies of Return to Innocence were also given away during the event.

Speaking about the book, Panda said, ‘Return to Innocence is an account of my life, my struggles, triumphs and transformation as I navigated my way from the countryside to the bustle of filmmaking in a metro city, and then to the world of global cinema. But it is also the journey of our planet in the same roughly four decades, from ecological sustainability to impending disaster. This is the story of how Indians, and mankind, have evolved unrecognizably over one man’s lifetime, as told by that one man and his craft. It is a testament to human resilience and also an appeal to the innocence within us to save our mother, our planet earth.’