Find It Difficult To Deal With Stress? Nutritionist Suggests Three Tips

Today’s fast-paced world means that our lives are filled with stress. Every day, we try our best to cope with a variety of stressors and manage our lives. But constantly living a stressful life can have harmful effects on your body. Addressing this issue, nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor has come up with solutions to make you manage your stress levels more efficiently. According to the nutritionist, while stress is part of a person’s daily life, “when a stressor is negative and can’t be fought off or avoided—such as layoffs at work or a loved one’s medical crisis—or when the experience of stress becomes chronic, our biological responses to stress can impair our physical and mental health."

The nutritionist explained in her post that the central nervous system releases adrenaline and cortisol in response to stressors, which impacts the digestive system and also leads to other physiological changes. Cortisol release, coupled with prolonged stress, might lead to cravings for fat and sugar. Satisfying these cravings can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Advertisement

Bhakti Arora Kapoor shared some tips to address your body’s response to stressors and improve your health during stressful times.

First, she recommended consumption of nutrient-dense foods rather than sweet indulgences. According to Kapoor low-carb foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy, fish, lean meats, beans, peas, eggs, nuts, and seeds are good options to add to your diet. Kapoor mentioned that people should switch to herbal teas and reduce their caffeine intake.

Kapoor also advised increasing one’s mineral and electrolyte intake. Foods that are high in calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium will help in this endeavour. According to the nutritionist, when people are stressed, they tend to crave less protein. However, they should make sure to add a little protein to their diet and not completely eliminate it.

Advertisement

The nutritionist wrote, “Stress is inevitable." She suggested that during stressful situations, one should remember to breathe. This will help the nervous system get back to its original functioning.

Another effective coping mechanism that can help your health to let go of any perfectionist tendencies. While every person deals with stress differently, following these simple tips can help you improve your health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here