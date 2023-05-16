Find It Tough To Fall Asleep In Summers? These Tips May Help You Out

Summer is a wonderful time to relax, socialise, and enjoy some down time, but it also comes along with its own set of challenges. Despite the lazy atmosphere of summers, the hot weather often interferes with our sleep. If you are finding it difficult to fall asleep at night, it’s important to understand the causes and explore ways to improve your sleep cycle. Sleep problems can arise during the summer months due to various factors, including the lengthening of daylight hours and changes in melatonin secretion. Melatonin is a hormone that regulates sleep and is affected by sunlight, with its secretion decreasing as the sun rises. With longer daylight hours in the summer, the window for melatonin secretion becomes shorter, potentially impacting our sleep.
Stress and lifestyle changes can also contribute to sleep disruptions. Implementing healthy sleep habits can help you feel better rested in the summer.
Here are five tips to improve your sleep cycle during the summer months:
- Create a cool environment: The soaring temperatures in summer can make it challenging to fall asleep. Ensure your bedroom is cool and comfortable by using fans, air conditioning, or opening the windows to improve ventilation. Opt for breathable and lightweight fabrics, such as cotton sheets and pyjamas, to promote airflow and temperature regulation.
- Block out excess light: Longer daylight hours can disrupt your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Use blackout curtains or an eye mask to block out excess sunlight, creating a darker environment, which is conducive to sleep. Minimise the use of electronic devices before bed, as the blue light emitted by screens can interfere with melatonin production and disrupt sleep.
- Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: Stick to a regular sleep routine, even during the summer when schedules tend to be more flexible. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to regulate your body’s internal clock. This consistency will train your body to recognise when it’s time to sleep, leading to better sleep quality overall.
- Practice relaxation techniques: High-stress levels can contribute to poor sleep. Incorporate relaxation techniques into your bedtime routine, such as deep breathing exercises, meditation or gentle stretching. Engaging in these activities before bed can help calm the mind and body, making it easier to achieve more restful sleep.
- Limit exposure to stimulating activities: Engaging in stimulating activities close to bedtime can make it harder to fall asleep. Minimise the consumption of caffeine and alcohol, as these substances can interfere with sleep patterns. Apart from that, avoid intense exercise and mentally stimulating activities in the hours leading up to bedtime, as they may keep your mind and body too keyed up. Instead, opt for calming activities like reading a book or taking a warm bath to aid relaxation.