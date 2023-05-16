Find It Tough To Fall Asleep In Summers? These Tips May Help You Out

Summer is a wonderful time to relax, socialise, and enjoy some down time, but it also comes along with its own set of challenges. Despite the lazy atmosphere of summers, the hot weather often interferes with our sleep. If you are finding it difficult to fall asleep at night, it’s important to understand the causes and explore ways to improve your sleep cycle. Sleep problems can arise during the summer months due to various factors, including the lengthening of daylight hours and changes in melatonin secretion. Melatonin is a hormone that regulates sleep and is affected by sunlight, with its secretion decreasing as the sun rises. With longer daylight hours in the summer, the window for melatonin secretion becomes shorter, potentially impacting our sleep.

Stress and lifestyle changes can also contribute to sleep disruptions. Implementing healthy sleep habits can help you feel better rested in the summer.

Here are five tips to improve your sleep cycle during the summer months: