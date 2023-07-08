Find Out How Millennials Are Acing Their Travel With Innovative Travel Gears?

In today’s dynamic world, millennials are redefining the way they travel, seeking seamless experiences that align with their fast-paced lifestyles. As urbanisation minimises gadgets and accessories into compact spaces, it presents a significant opportunity for brands to enter the travel gear market through design innovation. Anuj Sawhney, MD, Swiss Military shares they are at the forefront of this exciting trend, dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of millennials by offering innovative travel gears that enhance their journeys.

“Our mission is to create travel gears that combine convenience, style, and affordability, catering to the demands of the modern traveller. We understand that millennials crave multi-utility products that simplify their lives, and we strive to deliver just that," says Sawhney.