Finding the Perfect Fit: Tips for Choosing Lifestyle Appropriate Food for Your Pet

The challenges of urban life aren’t restricted to just us, they impact the lives of our beloved pets too. The same way we have become more conscious of our choices to keep up with the rigours of modern life, we need to be mindful of the choices we make for our furry friends too. City life, with its sequestered nature, constant noise, and lack of space for exploration and exercise can impact the health and wellbeing of our dogs. However, the importance of lifestyle appropriate care is often overlooked when we go about trying to take care of them. Prateek Raj Singh, CEO & Founder, Fabled Pet Food explains what needs to be taken for:

The nutritional balance

Chief amongst care measures, of course, is their nutrition. Dogs need a diet that meets their specific lifestyle needs without compromising on their nutritional requirements. When choosing a diet for your dogs, look for recipes that are tailor made for urban pets. Dogs are biologically carnivores, which means that a large part of their nutritional requirements involve protein from the right sources. The power of ingredients

Make sure that the recipe you choose contains protein from wholesome and fresh sources such as chicken, turkey, lamb, and tuna as the primary ingredient. Recipes that include these ingredients in the right measures will list them as the first ingredient in their recipes. Fresh produce

Along with protein, look for recipes that balance the meat with inclusions of fresh botanicals, fruits, vegetables and nutritive superfoods such as blueberries or spirulina. These ingredients round out your dog’s diet, thus providing them with holistic and complete nutrition. Avoid foods laden with artificial additives

Finally, make sure to avoid recipes that are loaded with artificial additives, chemicals and filler ingredients. The key to a lifestyle appropriate diet lies in simplicity: diets that meet the nutritional requirements of your pet using simple, wholesome and fresh ingredients that suit their palate.Accept this healthy way of living alongside your pet. Being healthy is more pleasurable when you go through a significant life change with a companion, giving you the discipline to stick with it.

