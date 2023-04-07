First Solar Eclipse Of 2023: Know The Zodiac Signs To Be Affected

On the day of Vaishakh Amavasya, which falls on April 20, 2023, India and the world will experience its first solar eclipse of the year. According to religious beliefs, the solar eclipse takes place on the new moon day and the lunar eclipse takes place on the full moon day. The Sun will enter Aries on April 14. On Vaishakh Purnima, it will be the first lunar eclipse of the year. Mythologically, solar and lunar eclipses are believed to be caused by Rahu and Ketu.

The solar eclipse on April 20 is expected to have an impact on all 12 zodiac signs. However, individuals belonging to four of these signs may experience unfavourable effects on their physical well-being, professional life and financial status. Let us know from the astrologer of Tirupati Dr Krishna Kumar the negative effects of the solar eclipse on 4 zodiac signs.

Aries: The first solar eclipse of 2023 is predicted to affect individuals of this zodiac sign. People belonging to Aries may encounter negative consequences, including marital tensions. It is advisable for such individuals to avoid any arguments or conflicts with their partners and work patiently. During this time, their financial side may be weak, which may affect their mental health and give them stress.

Taurus: Due to the solar eclipse, people of the Taurus zodiac sign, may see a shortage of money due to extravagance. To avoid this, they should control their expenses. Exercising control over one’s emotions and language is crucial during this time, otherwise, it may lead to repercussions on both personal and professional fronts. Maintaining composure can help individuals avoid any adverse impacts on their relationships and career. A family member’s health may deteriorate, so take care of everybody’s health.

Virgo: The upcoming solar eclipse is expected to bring about certain challenges to individuals of Virgo in their workplace. This may include a lack of support from colleagues, as well as strained relationships with superiors. Those involved in business must be cautious and refrain from making any significant investments during this time, as it may result in potential financial losses. Additionally, there may be a decline in their financial stability.

Libra: The people of this zodiac may also have to face the adverse effects of the solar eclipse. The solar eclipse may potentially result in financial losses. Therefore, it is advisable for individuals to refrain from lending money or making huge investments. Instead, they should focus on saving funds, which may prove to be useful in the future. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid any family disputes during this time.

The first solar eclipse of the year will begin on April 20 at 07:04 am and will end at 12:29 pm.

