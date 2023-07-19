Fish To Eggs, These Vitamin B12 Rich Foods Can Keep Your Nervous System Healthy

Sometimes the food we eat doesn’t have the right amount of nutrients that are needed by our body. There are many who, after reaching a certain age, often complain about fatigue and weakness. They feel less strength in their hands and legs, and this is often related to the nerves of these body parts getting weak. According to reports, this happens due to a deficiency of vitamin B12. When there is a deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body, fewer RBCs are produced, which leads to a disease named anaemia. Anaemia can cause paleness, weakness, and fatigue in the body. A severe vitamin B12 deficiency causes nerve damage, resulting in tingling or loss of sensation in the hands and feet, muscle weakness, reflex loss, difficulty walking, confusion, and even dementia. Let’s look at foods that provide vitamin B12, which can help keep the nerves healthy.

Fortified Cereals: Fortified cereals have added vitamins and minerals in them. For people who are vegetarians, fortified cereals are a great source of vitamin B12, which can help them in the production of RBCs and cure anaemia.

Green vegetables: Green vegetables have all kinds of nutrients present in them. They are also quite rich in vitamin B12, which helps improve the nerve health of the body. Along with green vegetables, vitamin B12 is also found in fruits.

Eggs: Eggs are one of the best sources of vitamin B12 for the body. According to reports, an egg in its hard-boiled form carries more vitamin B12 than in any other forms. Having eggs will help develop vitamin B12 in the body and treat weakness and fatigue.