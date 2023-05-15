Fitness Enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Takes on Mobility Challenge, Video Goes Viral

Shilpa Shetty is the ultimate fitness enthusiast. She never shies away from trying out innovative workouts or taking on new challenges. The actress recently shared a clip where she nails the trending Mobility Challenge with ease. This particular fitness challenge has become popular on social media, and many celebrities and fashion enthusiasts are trying to ace it. It is a great way to have fun while exercising because it measures how flexible the body is.

The actress accepted the mobility challenge and made it appear incredibly simple to perform. In the video, Shilpa begins her workout regimen by standing and crossing her arms over her shoulders, followed by crossing her feet and sitting down. She can then be seen tucking her knees inside, rising to a squat position, and then standing straight up.

Along with the clip, the actress urged her followers to try it themselves and elaborated on the benefits of this challenge. She wrote, “Mobility is the ability of the body to move freely and easily. This fitness test helps determine how mobile your joints are. I took this fitness test, and so should you. If you do, remix it with me. Let’s work on a fitter and healthier version of ourselves this month." Actress Nargis Fakhri commented, “Amazing, you make it look so easy."

Shilpa Shetty is a regular when it comes to giving fitness inspiration. Last week, the actress uploaded a video of herself attempting the yoga stance, Parsva Bakasana, or the Side Crow pose, along with a message of support for her followers.

She wrote, “Starting a new month on a Monday is quite a refreshing feeling, actually! I’m all geared up to make a list and achieve some goals. That determination is what pushed me to practice the Parsva Bakasana (Side Crow Pose), which is one of the more advanced asanas. It’s a powerful hand-balancing pose that helps strengthen the arms and the core. It also helps to increase mental strength, confidence, courage, and fearlessness."

Even as many have been inspired by the actress’ commitment to fitness and healthy living, her social media posts frequently include yoga positions, workout regimens, and quality eating advice.