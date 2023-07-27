Fitness Icon Milind Soman Sets New Standards With His Kettlebell Workout, Watch Now

Milind Soman has always remained a hardcore fitness enthusiast and never refrains himself from trying out new techniques and regimes. His Instagram feed has an abundance of workout reels that will surely motivate anyone to shed your laziness and take on the fitness journey. Recently, the actor posted a reel showcasing his new routine with the use of a kettlebell. Netizens are in awe to realise how easy and swift he made this strenuous exercise look.

In his recent Instagram post, Milind Soman effortlessly swings the Kettlebell from one hand to the other in a way that would benefit his hand as well as leg muscles. “Something about kettlebells makes them so much fun! And fun makes it so much easier to fight lazy!!!! Going to develop some more complex flows, this one is 10 kg, and it’s perfect for me to start with," read his caption.

Netizens were quite amazed to see Milind Soman perform this workout. While some admired his strength, many also pointed out that this seemed tough. Riti Bhagat Kalra, who is a nutritionist by profession, commented, “Wow, this is amazing. You have got so much strength and are doing everything with so much flexibility." Another user said, “Keep going sir, you are my Inspiration." One of them said, “This workout seems a little dangerous."