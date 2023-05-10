Five Vegetable Juices That Help You Keep A Healthy And Fit Body

The human body requires the right amount of nutrients and vitamins to keep it healthy and fit. For this, green you are always advised to consume vegetables and fruits, as they are rich in vitamins. During the summer, we consume juices to keep the body hydrated. Juicing is a process that involves extracting nutritious juices from fresh fruits and vegetables. They also help keep chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer at bay.

Here are five vegetable juices that are beneficial for health:

Beetroot Juice: According to reports published in Healthline, beetroot juice contains many useful nutrients, including iron, potassium, magnesium, copper, zinc, and vitamins and minerals, and is considered beneficial for health. It has been found that drinking beetroot juice daily keeps the heart healthy, increases stamina, and strengthens the immune system. Beetroot juice is also consumed to reduce weight.

Carrot juice: Carrot juice is considered beneficial for health as it contains many important nutrients, including protein, vitamins, fibre, and potassium. Carrot juice is also found to be rich in antioxidants, and its regular consumption has been an important factor in boosting immunity. It has been found that it enhances eyesight, and people suffering from obesity can also use it to lose weight.

Tomato juice: Tomato juice has important nutrients like vitamin A, B complex, vitamin K, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, and fibre. These nutrients keep the body fit and healthy. Regular consumption of tomato juice boosts energy, and it is beneficial for people suffering from constipation. It also helps reduce high blood pressure.

Bitter gourd juice: Bitter gourd juice is rich in vitamins, potassium, and antioxidants. This juice benefits people suffering from diabetes. Even though the taste of the juice is bitter, it has innumerable benefits and is advised to treat many diseases.

Broccoli Juice: Broccoli juice has many nutrients, including carbohydrates, calcium, magnesium, copper, phosphorus, potassium, iron, zinc, beta-carotene, and vitamin A. Consuming the juice regularly strengthens the digestive system, boosts immunity, and reduces bad cholesterol by maintaining a good haemoglobin level.

