Floral To Lord Ganesha, 5 Rangoli Designs For Raksha Bandhan 2023

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most celebrated annual festivals for brothers and sisters in India. On this day, sisters tie the protective thread (Rakhi) on the wrist of their brothers while they receive money and gifts in return. The brother promises to protect her sister and wishes for her happiness. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 and 31 due to the presence of Bhadra.

To celebrate this festival, the people often decorate their houseyards with beautiful Rangolis to welcome their brothers and sisters. So, with only a couple of days left before the festival, let’s look at some of the Rangoli designs you can make at home.

Go For Minimal

On this day, brothers and sisters celebrate their bonds by getting together and revisiting the memories together or trying to make new ones. On a flat surface, you can make a Raksha Bandhan rangoli design with a wish quote to welcome your brother or sister. It requires less effort but your love will definitely bring smiles to the faces of your siblings.

Rakhi Rangoli Design

In this, you can design the Rakhi as a rangoli on a flat surface. It will require different colours and skilful hands. To avoid making complex designs, it is advised that you choose a simple rakhi as a reference for the rangoli. Any Rakhi design if made into rangoli, will become the highlight of the festival. So try not to spend your full energy on this and choose the Rakhi that you believe can be designed effortlessly.

Colourful Design

You can go for vibrancy too if you wish to welcome your brother in a grand manner. Use different colours in your rangoli design and try to create a beautiful blend from it. You can choose simple shapes such as squares or triangles. You can divide the shape into different sections and fill different colours in them.

Lord Ganesha Design

Praying to Lord Ganesha is often considered a good omen before starting any business or a festival. You can welcome your brother with the rangoli design of lord Ganesha at your doorstep. It will not only benefit you or your brother but your families as well.