Follow These Simple Steps To Seek Blessings of Lord Shiva This Sawan Shivratri

The ongoing holy month of Sawan is considered as one of the most auspicious periods during the year to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. Devotees perform fasts and seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. This year, Sawan will span across two months rather than the usual one and hence two Shivratris will fall this Sawan. While the first one is on Saturday (July 15), the other one is on August 14.

According to astrologers, three auspicious yogas (timings) are also being witnessed on Sawan Shivratri this year. It’s believed that during these auspicious yogas, if Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped with all rituals, then the devotees’ wishes will be fulfilled.

Here are a few simple ways to seek blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during Sawan Shivratri, which can bring happiness, wealth and prosperity to your home.

Offer Mahadev a glass of water

Pawan Das Shastri, a scholar from Ayodhya suggested that it’s easy to please Lord Shiva with something as simple as offering a glass of water. Do this to seek the blessing of the Lord Shiva and it can also bring success in your life.

Keep a Damru at home

You must be aware that the damru or power drum is associated with Lord Shiva. He is depicted as always holding a damru in his hand. When played, it is believed to generate spiritual energy. According to Vastu Shastra, if damru is kept in the house during Sawan Shivratri, then it helps to get rid of Vastu defects and negative energy also leaves your home.