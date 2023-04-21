Follow These Simple Vastu Tips To Increase Growth Of Your Company

Do you find yourself working tirelessly towards your business goals, yet failing to achieve the desired results? Or are you facing constant risks and losses in your business operations? If your answer is yes to any of the questions, it is likely that your business place is not suitable for Vastu.

The principles of Vastu Shastra hold great significance in ensuring the success and growth of a business. Ignoring Vastu guidelines can lead to stagnation in business, strained relationships between employees, continuous financial loss, and a negative reputation in the market. It is essential to follow Vastu tips for businesses, whether it is a startup or a market-based business.

To achieve success and profits in your business endeavors, consider implementing these effective Vastu tips. And with the guidance of renowned Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu consultant, Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, you can gain deeper insights into this subject and take your business to new heights.

When looking for a suitable location for your business, it is advisable to opt for a Sher Mukhi plot. Such plots are characterised by a broad frontage and a narrow rear, making them an ideal choice for business purposes.

Also, it is important to select a location that is situated on or near a bustling road. This not only increases the visibility of your business but also attracts more customers, thereby giving a significant boost to your business operations. So, be sure to choose a business location that is strategically positioned to maximize its potential for success.

To ensure a Vastu-friendly office, it is recommended to position the main entrance door in either the east or north direction. These directions are believed to be the source of positive energy and can help attract success and prosperity to your business.

Moreover, it is essential to ensure that the entrance remains unobstructed at all times. Avoid placing any objects or obstacles in front of the entrance as this can hinder the flow of positive energy into your office. When it comes to the placement of electrical appliances and pantries, it is advisable to keep them in the southeast direction. This can help enhance the financial growth and stability of your business.

Furthermore, it is recommended that the person at authority, the person whose name is associated with the company, occupies a room in the southwest direction. This can promote leadership and stability in the organisation. It is also suggested that the person should sit facing the north direction to harness the positive energies that flow from that direction.

By following these Vastu guidelines, you can create a conducive environment for your business to thrive and prosper. It’s important to keep in mind that there should not be any window or mirror behind the owner’s chair.

It is also important to ensure that there is no idol or temple of any deity placed behind the seat of the business owner. This is because it is believed that such a placement can create unnecessary stress and anxiety, hindering decision-making abilities and productivity.

The shape of the owner’s office desk should be rectangular or square. Any other shape may lead to confusion and indecisiveness, making it difficult for the owner to make important business decisions.

