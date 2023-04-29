Follow These Tips Of Katrina Kaif’s Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala For Mastering the Plank

Fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala regularly posts tips related to fitness on her Instagram profile. She has a strong passion for fitness and her Instagram account is entirely dedicated to it, covering topics such as healthy eating, taking breaks, and self-care. In addition to helping celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone achieve exceptional physiques, Yasmin Karachiwala also shares valuable workout tips with her online followers. Recently, the fitness instructor shared a brief video of herself on how to perfectly hold a plank.

Follow these simple tips to hold a great plank posture:

Don’t wing, instead press the floor away from you with your forearms. Don’t hyper-extend your lower back, instead keep the back neutral by engaging the abs and squeezing the glutes. Don’t look ahead, instead keep the head neutral.

Watch the video below:

What is a plank?

A plank is a static exercise that involves holding your body in a straight line, parallel to the ground, with your forearms or hands on the ground and your elbows or arms aligned beneath your shoulders. The exercise is designed to engage your core muscles, including your abs, lower back, and hips, and requires you to maintain a stable, neutral spine position throughout.

How to do a plank

To do a plank, start in a push-up position with your hands or forearms on the ground and your body straight. Engage your core muscles, squeeze your glutes, and keep your hips level with the rest of your body. Hold the position for as long as you can, making sure to breathe deeply and maintain proper form.

Benefits of planks

Planks are an excellent exercise for building a strong core, improving your posture, and increasing your overall body strength. There are many benefits of planks such as:

Reduce back pain and injury by strengthening the muscles that support the spine. Improve balance and stability by working the muscles in the hips and lower back. Enhance metabolism and calorie burning, leading to improved weight management. Increase flexibility in the hamstrings, glutes, and calves, helping to reduce the risk of injury during other exercises Boost overall body strength, making it easier to perform other exercises and activities.

Common mistakes to avoid during planks

To get the most out of planks, it’s important to avoid these common mistakes:

Allowing your hips to sag or lift too high Forgetting to engage your core muscles Putting your hands together or apart too much Raising your head too high or dropping it too low Failing to breathe deeply and consistently Holding the position for too long may lead to muscle fatigue and injury.

