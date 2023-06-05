A Look at Mouni Roy’s New Bollywood Inspired Restaurant ‘Badmaash’ Right in the Heart of Mumbai

The menu at Mouni Roy’s restaurant Badmaash includes Indian food, a side of masaledar (spicy) concoctions, and a real Bollywood vibe. A star-studded party was held on Sunday to celebrate the grand opening of the Andheri restaurant, which debuted on May 26. Actors Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, and model-actor Giorgia Andriani, among others, attended the party with Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Inspired hugely by Bollywood, the restaurant said on its Instagram page, “Located in the by-lanes of Andheri, this restaurant has partnered with the elegant @imouniroy. Their menu features a bunch of eclectic cocktails like the Badmaash Moosah, Satte Pe Satta, Genda Phool and a variety of delectable Indian food options like the Champaran Gosht, Mopah Chicken Biryani and Stir Fried Mushroom Milagu to choose from."

Check out the restaurant’s post right here:

With its abundance of plants and interesting light fixtures, Badmaash has a warm vibe and its decor is vibrant and fun. From a bar that is literally lit to lush plants and leaves everywhere – on the walls, ceilings and even on the lights – Badmaash looks inviting. The printed and rust-upholstered chairs and armchairs, as well as regal green sofa booths, provide the seating while glowing embellished table lamps upholstered with bright red and orange fabric give a subtle nod to the tropical inspiration of the restaurant. The different elements of the space pop against the earthy tones – from rust and terracotta reds to refreshing greens.

The star recently uploaded a number of pictures of herself, both inside the restaurant and outdoors. In one of the pictures, she was sitting inside the restaurant while sporting a printed short dress and lifted up arms. From afar, various-sized trees and plants as well as different kinds of lights could be seen.

Additionally, Mouni uploaded several images of herself posing in front of the restaurant’s sign. Next to it was a tiger’s face in brilliant yellow. “Overflowing with joy and culinary delights as our new restaurant unfurls its doors," Mouni captioned the photo.

On the work front, Mouni Roy walked the red carpet for the first time at the famous Cannes Film Festival’s 76th edition last month. Prior to that, Mouni participated in The Entertainers Tour in the United States with actors Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and others.

The last time we saw Mouni was in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmstra: Part One - Shiva (2022). In the movie starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, she portrayed the villain Junoon. With Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari, her upcoming movie is The Virgin Tree.