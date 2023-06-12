Black Plums: 7 Health Benefits of Having Jamuns This Summer

India is the home of the gorgeous fruit known as jamun, which has a sweet flavour and a rich colour. The deep blue or purple colour of the fruit is well-known. In recent years, jamun, also known as the black plum or Java plum, has expanded to other tropical regions of the world. On the Syzygium cumini blooming tree, it is a fruit that ripens in May and June. Jamun has several medicinal and physiological benefits. It is one of the best all-natural remedies for arthritis, diabetes, and digestive problems. The fruit is also used to treat dysentery and other gastrointestinal issues. Here are a few more health benefits of jamun.