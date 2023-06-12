Black Plums: 7 Health Benefits of Having Jamuns This Summer

India is the home of the gorgeous fruit known as jamun, which has a sweet flavour and a rich colour. The deep blue or purple colour of the fruit is well-known. In recent years, jamun, also known as the black plum or Java plum, has expanded to other tropical regions of the world. On the Syzygium cumini blooming tree, it is a fruit that ripens in May and June. Jamun has several medicinal and physiological benefits. It is one of the best all-natural remedies for arthritis, diabetes, and digestive problems. The fruit is also used to treat dysentery and other gastrointestinal issues. Here are a few more health benefits of jamun.
JAMUN OR BLACK PLUMS PROVIDES 7 AMAZING HEALTH BENEFITS:
- Increases Haemoglobin Count:
Jamun, which is rich in iron and vitamin C, raises haemoglobin levels. Your blood will carry more oxygen to the organs and keep you healthy as the amount of haemoglobin increases. The iron in the apple also helps to purify your blood.
Astringent Property: Jamun has an astringent quality that helps to prevent acne on the skin. If you have oily skin, you should eat jamun since it will keep your skin looking young and clear.
- Improves Blood Purification and Skin and Eye Health:
Jamun, or the black plum, increases haemoglobin levels and its iron content purifies the blood. Your skin and eyes will be in better health as a result of this. A number of minerals and the vitamins C and A are also abundant in the fruit.
- Maintains Heart Health:
Jamun, which is high in potassium, is incredibly good for your heart. Per 100 grammes of Jamun, there are about 55 mg of potassium. The fruit is advantageous for warding off conditions including high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. It also prevents the hardening of your arteries and maintains their health.
- Strengthens Your Teeth:
Jamun is good for your gums and teeth, strengthening both of them. The black plum’s leaves have antibacterial qualities that can be used to stop gum bleeding. The leaf can be powdered after being dried and used as teeth powder. This will aid in avoiding gum infection and bleeding. The tree’s bark contains astringent qualities, thus you can rinse your mouth with a decoction made from the bark to heal mouth ulcers.
- Keeps Infections at Bay:
Jamun possesses antibacterial, anti-infective, and anti-malaria characteristics, which help to prevent infection. Additionally, the fruit has tannins, gallic acid, oxalic acid, betulic acid, malic acid, and gallic acid. The fruit is efficient at warding off typical illnesses.
- Helps with Diabetes:
Black plums can treat diabetes by reducing symptoms like excessive thirst and urination. Its low glycemic index helps to maintain regular blood sugar levels. The tree’s seeds, bark, and leaves can all be utilised to treat diabetes.
first published: June 12, 2023, 08:55 IST
last updated: June 12, 2023, 08:55 IST