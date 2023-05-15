Food Combinations to Keep in Mind for Managing High Cholesterol

Today’s busy world has taken a toll on our health. An unhealthy lifestyle and improper diet have contributed to ill health, especially leaving a major impact on our heart health. Both high and low cholesterol levels are linked to an increased risk of heart disease, thus necessitating the need to manage one’s cholesterol levels. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a third of ischaemic heart disease globally is attributable to high cholesterol. Besides having a healthy lifestyle, your diet also has a powerful effect on your cholesterol levels. While some food majorly adds to bad cholesterol, there are also certain foods that can help cut down on the levels.

Foods for lowering cholesterol levels