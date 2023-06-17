Father's Day 2023: 3 Amazing Whisky Cocktails for Your Darling Dad

Father’s Day 2023: Father’s Day is almost near. This time, prepare your father a wonderful whisky drink rather than giving him a tie or a watch. We give you a range of expertly crafted Jameson premium brand drinks, created to pamper these most special men. From traditional combinations with a contemporary twist to creative mixes that highlight the seductive aromas of Jameson Irish Whisky, which expertly combines with a variety of mixers.
ALSO READ: Happy Father’s Day Wishes 2023: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, Images and Status For Your Dad
JAMESON COCKTAIL RECIPES
Jameson Buck
SIGNATURE RECIPE
- 35 ML JAMESON ORIGINAL
- 10 ML LIME JUICE
- TOP UP – GINGER BEER
Method: In a Hi-ball glass full of ice, pour Jameson, lime juice, and give it a quick stir and top up with Ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Jameson Apple Spiritz
SIGNATURE RECIPE
- 30 ML JAMESON ORIGINAL
- 90 ML GINGER ALE
- 60 ML SPARKLING APPLE JUICE
Method: In a Hi-ball glass full of ice, pour Jameson and top up with ginger ale, finish with a splash of sparkling apple juice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
JGL
SIGNATURE RECIPE
- 45 ML JAMESON
- TOP UP – GINER ALE
- SQUEEZE A WEDGE – LIMEMethod: In a hi-ball glass, take lot of ice and pour the desired amount of Jameson, top it up with Ginger ale and to finish the drink, squeeze a lime wedge.
These cocktail recipes will help you raise the bar and make this Father’s Day truly unforgettable for the most special men in our lives.