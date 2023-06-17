Father's Day 2023: Gift Your Main Man the Finest Gifts as You Celebrate Him This Year

Father’s Day 2023: Father’s Day is nearing quickly, making it the ideal moment to honour the extraordinary fathers in our lives—the unsung heroes who have helped to mould us into the people we are today. Giving your father a bottle of his favourite alcoholic beverage or his favourite gadget is the perfect way to reward and indulge him on this special day, isn’t it?
- Wireless speaker
If your father is tech savvy, chances are he already has a set of earbuds laying around. Wearables, however, might be uncomfortable and may not always be the best audio equipment to unwind to after a hard day at work. Nothing beats a Bluetooth speaker for that.
- Smartwatch
Dads who are avid gym goers or cyclists should see significant advantages when their routines are combined with a smartwatch. Your father’s heart rate, blood pressure, sleep pattern, and stress level may all be monitored with a smartwatch. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is the perfect accessory for your dad’s Android phone, provided that he already owns one.
- Amazon Kindle
If your father enjoys reading, he will adore receiving an Amazon Kindle for Father’s Day. On a single device, Kindle allows him access to millions of books, magazines, and audiobooks. Because of its portability, durability, and light weight, he may easily enjoy his beloved stories wherever he is.
- Jameson Black Barell
The barrels are ignited and given fresh life by twice charring the wood. Every drop of Jameson Black Barrel contains untold riches and intricacy. Although it tastes great straight up or on the rocks, it’s also regarded as the best whisky for an Old Fashioned. Don’t believe us? Try it out. Would you like to meet our favourite Black Barrel whisky now?
- Chivas 18
A tribute to the outstanding skill of its inventor, Colin Scott, Chivas 18 is a magnificent and delicately constructed whisky that has an amazing array of 85 different and mouthwatering flavour notes in every sip. This exceptional blend was first introduced in 1909 by the prestigious Chivas Regal distillery, which has long been associated with unmatched quality, style, and luxury. Since then, it has evolved into the gold standard for exclusivity, class, and sophistication, adored by sophisticated aficionados everywhere.
first published: June 17, 2023, 16:25 IST
last updated: June 18, 2023, 07:37 IST