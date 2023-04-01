Fruit Chaat To Roasted Almonds: Say Goodbye To Your Cravings With These 5 Healthy Snacks

Are you satisfying your hunger by reaching out to unhealthy snack options?

Chips, cookies, and candies have become your go-to food items to munch on. Well, this is something you need to avoid as it will be harmful to your physical and mental health in the long run. Hunger is a physiological response triggered by the body when it needs energy and nutrients to function properly. It’s important to listen to our bodies and provide them with adequate fuel to avoid negative impacts on our well-being. But at the same time, eating a balanced diet is crucial.

Regular meals and snacks can help prevent extreme hunger and ensure that our bodies are getting enough nutrients they need to function optimally. Unhealthy snacks are typically high in calories, sugar, sodium, and unhealthy fats, and provide little to no nutritional value. Additionally, consuming such unhealthy snacks can lead to spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, leaving individuals feeling fatigued and hungry shortly after eating. While it’s okay to indulge in these types of snacks in moderation, regularly consuming unhealthy snacks can have negative impacts on our overall health.

Here are five healthy snack options for you to munch on and ditch your regular unhealthy ways of satisfying hunger:

Hard-boiled eggs: Hard-boiled eggs are a great source of protein and healthy fats. They are easy to prepare and can be stored in the fridge for a quick snack. Masala papad: This crispy snack made from lentil flour and topped with spices like cumin, coriander, and red chilli is a popular Indian appetizer and a healthy option when enjoyed in moderation. Fruit chaat: This refreshing snack is a mix of various fruits like apples, bananas, pomegranates, and grapes, dressed with lemon juice and spices like cumin and chaat masala. Baked sweet potato chips: These chips are a healthier alternative to regular potato chips, and can be seasoned with spices like paprika, cumin, and garlic powder for added flavour. Roasted almonds: Almonds are a great source of protein, healthy fats, and fibre. They can be roasted with spices like turmeric and cumin, making them a tasty and healthy snack option.

