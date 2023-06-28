Having Morning Fatigue? Avoid Daytime Drag With These 5 Energy-Boosting Foods

Do you require numerous cups of coffee or energy beverages to get you through the morning? You won’t feel better if you turn to packaged foods with added sugar for a large dosage of energy. Natural, healthy meals can provide us the quick boost we need to be bouncy and energised. Your body is flooded with nutrients from seasonal, fresh fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamins and minerals, keeping you full all day. Therefore, adding the correct foods to your diet can significantly improve your energy levels and help you prevent daytime fatigue. Listed below are some foods recommended by nutritionist Lovneet Batra that will help you stay energised throughout the day.