Homemade Doughnuts: 7 Time-Saving Tips And Tricks For Busy Bakers

Doughnuts are a delightful treat that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. From the classic glazed to the indulgent filled varieties, biting into a freshly made doughnut is pure bliss. While making doughnuts from scratch may seem daunting, there are simple time-saving hacks that even the busiest bakers can employ. Whether you’re a multitasking parent, a professional on the go, or simply someone who appreciates kitchen shortcuts, these tips and tricks will help you whip up delicious doughnuts with ease. By incorporating these time-saving hacks into your doughnut-making routine, you can savour the mouthwatering sweetness without feeling overwhelmed. So, put on your baker’s hat, roll up your sleeves, and get ready to relish the irresistible rewards of your homemade doughnut creations.
Here are 7 handy tips and tricks that will help you streamline the doughnut-making process:
- Plan ahead and make the dough the night before:
One of the time-consuming steps in making doughnuts is allowing the dough to rise. To save time, prepare the dough the night before and let it rise in the refrigerator overnight. Following this, not only saves precious morning time but also enhances the flavour of the dough as it ferments slowly.
- Invest in a doughnut cutter or use household items:
To achieve that classic doughnut shape, a doughnut cutter is ideal. However, if you don’t have one, don’t worry! You can use a round cookie cutter for the outer shape and a smaller round object (like a bottle cap) to create the hole in the centre. This way, you can still achieve that iconic doughnut appearance without needing any special equipment.
- Use a deep-fry thermometer for perfect frying:
Maintaining the right frying temperature is crucial for a perfectly cooked doughnut. Use a deep-fry thermometer to monitor the oil temperature accurately. It ensures that the doughnuts cook evenly and prevents them from becoming greasy or undercooked.
- Opt for a no-knead doughnut recipe:
Traditional doughnut recipes often involve lengthy kneading processes. Save time and effort by choosing a no-knead recipe that requires minimal mixing. These recipes typically rely on a longer fermentation time to develop gluten and create a soft, fluffy texture.
- Embrace the versatility of toppings and fillings:
While the doughnuts themselves are delightful, it’s the toppings and fillings that truly elevate them. Instead of making multiple batches of different flavours, prepare a variety of toppings and fillings to customize your doughnuts. Classic glazes, powdered sugar, chocolate ganache, fruit compotes, and even savoury options like cheese or bacon are just a few examples of what you can experiment with.
- Bake instead of fry:
If you’re looking for a healthier alternative or simply want to avoid the mess and hassle of frying, consider baking your doughnuts instead. While they won’t have the same texture as their fried counterparts, baked doughnuts can still be delicious and offer a lighter option. There are countless recipes available specifically designed for baking doughnuts.
- Freeze doughnuts for later enjoyment:
When you find yourself with extra time, make a larger batch of doughnuts and freeze them for later. Once cooled, place the doughnuts in an airtight container or freezer bag and store them in the freezer. When you’re craving a doughnut but don’t have the time to make them from scratch, simply thaw and enjoy. You can even warm them up in the oven or microwave for a freshly baked taste.