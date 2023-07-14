Kullu Trout to Chana Madra: The Finest of Himachali Dham for Your Taste Buds

Himachal Pradesh, a popular hilly region known as the ‘land of mountains,’ is home to the traditional dish known as Himachali Dham. It is typically served during major events and festivals and is regarded as a key component of the state’s cultural heritage. Thus, it is safe to say that the gorgeous Himachal Pradesh is known for much more than just its breathtaking scenery, particularly for its mouthwatering traditional dishes.

With Novotel Mumbai International Airport, enchant your taste buds and set out on a flavorful tour to learn about the distinctive dishes of Himachal Pradesh. The Himachali Dham Food Festival will be put on by Food Exchange Mumbai at the Novotel Mumbai International Airport in association with Chef Pin, a wonderful platform for home cooks and home bakers. Check out few of the best recipes right here-

1. Siddu

Ingredients:

1 cup – Urad Dal without skin

2 cup – Wheat flour/ Maida/ Buckwheat flour

1 tsp – Active dry yeast

½ tsp and ½ tsp – Salt

2 tsp – Ghee

½ tsp- Red chilli powder

1 inch – Ginger, grated

2 – Green chilli, chopped

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ pinch- Asafoetida

1 tsp – Coriander powder

Coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method:

Clean the dal in water and then soak it in water and set aside for about two hours Take flour in a big bowl and add little ghee to it. To this, add yeast and some salt Pour lukewarm water into the bowl and knead the dough. Make sure the dough is soft. Once the dough is ready, rest it for about two hours. Drain the extra water from dal. Grind it coarsely. Transfer the dal paste on a plate. Add salt to it, followed by red chilli powder, ginger and green chilli. Add turmeric powder, asafoetida, coriander powder and some coriander leaves with chopped onions . Mix the ingredients with the dal thoroughly. Set aside. Divide the dough into small pieces. Fold it into a round shape with your hands. Now roll one such piece of dough into a circular shape, making sure you keep it thick. Add some of the stuffing on the dough. Fold the dough from the top to cover the stuffing, forming a half moon and shaping them like gujiyas .Press the edges or you can also fold them. Take a steamer and heat the water with some vegetable peels and lemon rind. Grease the strainer pan and place siddu on it with it not overlapping each other . Cover the pan and steam the siddus for 18-20 minutes on medium to high flame. After 20 minutes, remove the strainer pan from the stove and allow the siddus to cool for a while. Serve hot with ghee and anardana chutney.

Ps : you can also make siddu with sweet fillings and have with hot ghee.

2. Anardana Murgh

INGREDIENTS

500 g Chicken thigh boneless ( 45 gms each piece )

100 g Yoghurt

150 g Double Cream

1 tsp rock salt

1 tsp raw papaya paste

1 tsp Garlic Paste

1 tsp Ginger Paste

1 tsp Green Chilli Paste

1 tbsp Oil

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tbsp roasted chickpea flour

1 tsp Dried anardana powder

1 tbsp beetroot paste

Method:

In a bowl add the yoghurt and cream along with the rest of the ingredients (except the chicken) then whisk until well combined. Cut the chicken into large chunks then add into the marinade and coat each piece evenly. Set aside and leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes, the longer the better. Can be kept overnight also. Once ready to cook , put chicken mode on air fryer for 20 minutes at 180 degrees and skewer the chicken pieces and place on the roasting tray Remive the chicken and serve with green apple salad . This can be tossed in a pan of baked in oven at 240 degrees.

3. Kullu Trout

INGREDIENTS:

2 pieces trout

2 teaspoon dill leaves leaves

2 teaspoon coriander seeds

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 tablespoon chickpea flour

1/2 cup mustard oil

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder ( Kashmiri)

salt as required

HOW TO MAKE KULLU TROUT

To start preparing this delectable recipe first, wash and clean the trout fish. Now, take the fish in a bowl and add crushed coriander seeds, dill leaves, salt, chilli powder, lemon juice, ginger garlic and mustard oil with roasted chickpea flour . Mix these ingredients well and rub on the fish. Keep the marinated fish aside for about 10 minutes. Once the fish marination is done, heat oil in a pan. To the heated oil add marinated fish and fry evenly on both sides for at least 5 minutes. Drain the excess oil and keep the fish aside until further use. Turn off the flame, and mix in the lemon juice, salt and coriander leaves. Stir the mixture to combine the ingredients well. Finally, serve hot with some grilled vegetables on side.

4. Chana Madra

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups kabuli chana (white chickpeas), soaked overnight and boiled with some salt and turmeric

5 tablespoons of pure ghee

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida

2 to 3 cloves

1 inch cinnamon stick

1 black cardamom

3 to 4 green cardamom

3/4 garam masala powder

1/2 tablespoon turmeric powder

Red chilli powder, as required

Salt for taste

4 cups hung curd (Greek yoghurt) beaten till smooth

2 tablespoon of mix dry fruits (cashew nuts, raisins and dried coconut)

1/2 cup makhana

Method