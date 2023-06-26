Sanjay Dutt Launches His Scotch Whiskey: Check Out Other Celebrities Who Own Famous Liquor Brands

What do Sanjay Dutt, Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds, and Nick Jonas have in common? Given that they are all well-known celebrities, it might be simple for you to predict. There is one more thing they have in common, though. These and a few other well-known celebrities proudly own their very own alcohol brands, which are renowned all over the world for their flavour and flavour. Here are 10 such celebrity-owned companies:

Nick Jonas, Villa One:

Nick Jonas, the stylish partner of Priyanka Chopra from the Bollywood, is also a well-known singer and co-owner of Villa One, a high-end tequila company. There are currently three different flavours: silver, reposado, and anejo.

Casamigos Tequila, George Clooney:

George Clooney is not only a well-known Hollywood actor, but he also owns Casamigos Tequila. Casamigos translates to “house of friends" in Mexican. Originally intended for the actor and his friends, this tequila later became a phenomenon in the alcohol market.

Drew Barrymore’s Barrymore Wines:

This Charlie’s Angels star is the owner of Barrymore Wines, a winery renowned for its approachable wines. Her company makes pinot grigio, pinot noir, and rosé wine.

Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl:

The Skinnygirl business, known for its flavoured vodkas and ready-to-drink cocktails around the world, is proudly owned by Real Housewives star. Although Frankel collaborated with a major alcohol company to grow the brand, she is still in charge of Skinnygirl.

Travis Scott, Cacti Seltzer:

Introducing spiked seltzer done differently by Travis Scott. The fruity alcohol, created in partnership with American brewing guru Anheuser-Busch, is offered in flavours including lime, pineapple, and strawberry. The seltzer has become a popular drink among celebrities since it contains 100% quality natural agave from Mexico.

818, Kendall Jenner:

Kendall Jenner is fusing her love of tequila and the environment by giving her brand a neighbourhood name. With the brand already winning honours after less than a year on the market, it appears Jenner has more than achieved her goal of producing the best-tasting tequila. However, the environmental aspect of 818 is more significant. The line distributes one percent of the proceeds from each bottle sold to global environmental non-profit partners.

Virginia Black Whisky, Drake:

Virginia Black Whisky was established in 2016 by the Grammy-winning musician and spirits entrepreneur Brent Hocking. Drake and his business partner set out on a mission to redefine whisky, envisioning the sharing of an inexpensive selection of two, three and four-year bourbons that they had personally chosen. Reviews also indicate that it is “the smoothest whisky" they have ever tasted, so it appears that Drake has added master distiller to his long list of skills.

Sean “Diddy" Combs by Ciroc:

Owned by well-known hip-hop singer and businessman Sean Diddy, Ciroc vodka is produced by a major alcoholic beverage company. This five-times-distilled vodka withgrape spirit has luscious raspberry and rose petal overtones.

Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin:

The newest participant in this group, Ryan Reynolds, recently acquired Aviation Gin. Instead than being overwhelmed by one botanical, this artisan gin balances seven different ones.

Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson, Teremana Tequila:

This small-batch tequila is well-known for having vanilla and oak flavours. A naturally sweet agave plant is used to make Teramana, which is then slowly roasted in modest traditional brick ovens and then distilled in handcrafted copper pots.

Tequila Sauza 901 - Justin Timberlake:

Sauza 901 Tequila is a well-known tequila that bears the area code of Memphis, Tennessee, the home of Justin Timberlake. It is a silky tequila that has been triple-distilled. In 2012, this tequila also took home a gold medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Danny Denzongpa - Dansberg Beer: