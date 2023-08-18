Trends :Horoscope TodayChingam 1Zero Shadow Day Nag Panchami 2023Hariyali Teej 2023
Home » News » Lifestyle » Raksha Bandhan 2023: 3 Amazing Rakhi Recipes to Cherish Sibling Love

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 3 Amazing Rakhi Recipes to Cherish Sibling Love

The aroma of delectable foods fills the air as family gather to celebrate this happy event, making Raksha Bandhan not just a celebration of love but also a culinary feast.

Advertisement

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 18:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Indian festivals wouldn't be complete without a wide variety of mouthwatering sweets. There is no exception during Raksha Bandhan.
Indian festivals wouldn't be complete without a wide variety of mouthwatering sweets. There is no exception during Raksha Bandhan.

An important Indian holiday, Raksha Bandhan honours the unbreakable relationship between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters wrap their brothers’ wrists in a rakhi, a sacred thread that denotes love and protection. Brothers promise to protect their sisters and give them presents in exchange. While the ceremony is the main focus of the celebration, it is also about spending time with family and indulging in delicious foods that bring back pleasant memories. Here’s a look at some delectable Raksha Bandhan recipes that make this special day flavorful and cosy.

All the recipes from are by Chef Amandeep Singh Executive Sous Chef at The Westin Mumbai Garden City.

Advertisement

Salad Shots:

Ingredients:

  • Carrots (Orange part)
  • Spinach or mint leaves (Green part)
  • Paneer or white cheese cubes (White part)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Lemon juice

Instructions:

  1. Grate the carrots and toss them with some salt and lemon juice.
  2. Blend spinach or mint leaves with a bit of water to create a smooth green paste.
  3. Cut the paneer into small cubes.
  4. In shot glasses, layer the grated carrots, green paste, and paneer cubes.
  5. Sprinkle salt, pepper, and lemon juice on top.
  6. Serve as colorful and healthy appetizers.

Basanti Pulao

Ingredients:

  • Basmati rice
  • Saffron strands
  • Spinach puree
  • Tomato puree
  • Ghee or oil
  • Cumin seeds
  • Whole spices (cinnamon, cloves, cardamom)
  • Salt to taste

Instructions:

  1. Cook basmati rice and divide it into three portions.
  2. Mix saffron strands with warm milk for the orange layer.
  3. Sauté cumin seeds and whole spices in ghee/oil.
  4. Add the tomato puree and cook for a few minutes for the red layer.
  5. Blanch spinach, blend and cook with some ghee/oil for the green layer.
  6. Layer the three rice portions in a serving dish: saffron, white, and spinach.
  7. Serve the colorful tricolor pulao with raita or yogurt.

Saffron Lassi with Pistachio Topping:

Ingredients:

  • Plain yogurt
  • Saffron strands soaked in warm milk
  • Sugar
  • Cardamom powder
  • Crushed pistachios for topping

Instructions:

top videos
  • Alia Bhatt Shares Her Mantra To Overcome Anxiety & Panic Attacks; WATCH & LEARN

    1. Blend plain yogurt, saffron milk, sugar, and a pinch of cardamom powder.
    2. Chill the saffron lassi in the refrigerator.
    3. Before serving, sprinkle crushed pistachios on top.
    4. Enjoy the refreshing and aromatic saffron lassi.

    Feel free to adjust the quantities and steps as needed. Enjoy creating and sharing these delicious Independence Day special dishes!

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Riya Ashok MadayiRiya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from trav...Read More

    first published: August 18, 2023, 18:31 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 18:31 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App