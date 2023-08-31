Raksha Bandhan 2023: Super Scrumptious Recipes for Raksha Bandhan to Cherish Sibling Love

An exuberant Indian holiday, Raksha Bandhan honours the special relationship between siblings. Rakhis are colourful threads that sisters tie around their brothers’ wrists in exchange for their brothers’ promises to look after and protect their sisters. Along with the profound feelings, Raksha Bandhan is a time for family to get together and enjoy delicious snacks. Here are some delectable recipes to take note of if you want to add a food element to your Raksha Bandhan celebrations:

SUNEHRI KHOYA BADAM HALWA

Serving: 04 pax

Preparation Time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

Almonds – 1 cup

Water (boiling hot) – 1 ½ cup

Full Fat Milk – 1 cup Khoya – 200 gm

Sugar – ½ cup Ghee – ¾ cup

Almond pieces - 10 pieces

Green Cardamom Powder – ¼ teaspoon

Saffron Soaked in Milk – 10 to 12 strand

Method:

Blanching & Pureeing Almonds:

Take almonds in a bowl. Pour about a cup of hot boiling water and let it soak the almonds for at least 10 – 15 minutes Drain all the water and start peeling the almonds, as we blanched the almonds it will be very easy to peel the skin off. It takes only 5 minutes. Now take peeled almonds and milk in a blender and grind it into a course puree. Don’t make it smooth paste.

Making Almond Halwa:

Heat ghee in a pan over low heat. Once the ghee is hot, add pureed almonds and khoya. Cook it with stirring continuously till all the milk or moisture gets evaporated and the paste turns golden brown in color and it starts to leave the sides of the pan. It will take about 10 – 12 minutes. Add in sugar and mix well. Then add in the green cardamom powder and saffron strands. Sugar will start to melt and halwa will become runny again. At this time add 1 tablespoon of ghee. Keep stirring and cooking till it starts to leave sides of the pan and fat will ooze out. That time halwa is ready, turn off the gas heat.

TANDOORI AlOO TIKKA

Serves: 04 pax

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Baby Potatoes – 250 gm

Color Bell Pepper – 100 gm

Hung Curd - ½ cup

Ginger & Garlic Paste – 2 teaspoon

Carom seeds (ajwain) - ½ teaspoon

Kashmiri Red Chili Powder - 2 teaspoons

Garam Masala Powder - ½ teaspoon

Chaat Masala Powder - 1 teaspoon Coriander Powder - 1 teaspoon

Crushed Dried Fenugreek Leaves (kasturi methi) – ½ teaspoon

Turmeric Powder - 2 to 3 pinches

Black Salt – To Taste

Cooking Cream – 3 tablespoon

Gram Flour (besan) – 1 tablespoon

Method:

First parboil or half cook 250 grams baby potatoes. If pressure cooking, then on medium to medium-high heat, pressure cook for 1 whistle adding water almost covering the potatoes in a 2 litre stovetop pressure cooker. When the pressure falls naturally in the cooker, then only open the lid. The baby potatoes can also be par-cooked in a pan on the stovetop or steam them in the Instant Pot adding water as required. Drain water if any from the potatoes. Transfer them to a plate and let the half-cooked or par-cooked baby potatoes become warm. Then, peel them. Take Hungcurd in a mixing bowl. Add all the herbs and spices. Mix very well.

Now, add cooking cream and gram flour (besan) again, mix very well. Check the taste of the marinade Now, add the par-cooked peeled potatoes and color bell pepper into the curd marinade. Mix very well. Cover and allow to marinate for 30 minutes or for a couple of hours. It can also be kept overnight in the refrigerator. If marinating for a few hours, then keep the bowl covered with a lid in the refrigerator. If marinating for 30 minutes, you can keep the bowl at room temperature. Thread the marinated potatoes on a bamboo skewer and place them on a baking tray which has been lined with an aluminium foil or parchment paper. Place the tray in the oven which has been preheated at 250°c / 482°f for 10 to 15 minutes. Bake the Aloo Tikka’s till the potatoes become golden with a few charred spots. Takes about 20 to 25 minutes. Depending on the type of oven, grilling can take less or more time. Use both the top and bottom heating elements and keep the tray in the middle rack if you have a small oven. While grilling, remove from the oven after 10 to 15 minutes. They will be almost cooked by now. Brush lightly with some butter / ghee / oil. Place them back in the oven and continue to grill. If you want, you can remove them one more time after 5 to 7 minutes of grilling. Turn the skewers and brush with some more butter / ghee / oil again. Be careful as both the tray and the tikka pieces will be very hot. Dish out the potato tikka’s in a platter, serve with coriander mint chutney.

ADHAR KESAR KHEER

Serving : 04 pax Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients: