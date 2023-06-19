Squid Game in MasterChef Australia: Adi Nevgi Shares Secrets as She Gives Her Dishes a Touch of India

Get ready to make up your mind about squid if you’ve never been a fan with these exceptional and savoury recipes from the gifted competitors of MasterChef Australia 2023, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Each dish, from the delectable Sri Lankan Charred Flavoured Squid by Theo Loizou to the hot and aromatic Maharashtrian Squid Curry by Adi Nevgi, promises an explosion of distinctive and bold tastes that will have you falling head over heals for squid. Therefore, give these delicious Master Chef squid creations a try if you’re preparing to serve seafood for supper tonight.

Adi Nevgi’s Maharashtrian Squid Curry

This stew made with squid from Maharashtra is a culinary delight. a straightforward recipe that can be made with hot Kashmiri chilies, fragrant turmeric, and tart tamarind! Enjoy this recipe with some fragrant saffron rice on the side to create a beautiful medley of flavours.

Squid Ceviche by Cath Collins

A light and zesty dish that highlights the freshness of the squid is ceviche. It is a recipe that can be made at home quickly and easily. The mix of soft squid, tangy citrus juices, and a dash of spice, which is best savoured as an entrée, will leave you wanting more.

Peri Peri Squid by Theo Loizou

All you need is a squid and a few red chiles, garlic, and lemons. If you have 10 minutes, you must try this dish! The cold twist enhances the flavour and intensifies the heat. Peri peri squid is an easy-to-make but challenging dish that mixes simplicity and spiciness.

Sri Lankan Charred Whole Squid by Brent Draper

With a whole squid that has been expertly grilled and covered in a delectable Sri Lankan curry sauce, this meal is a feast for the eyes and the palate. With just a few ingredients, this smokey treat transports you through the smells of Sri Lanka!

Poached Squid with Prawn Sauce by Rue Mupedzi

Poached Squid with Prawn Sauce is a substantial seafood stew that will keep you warm on a chilly night. It only takes a few minutes to prepare the delicious and tender recipe, but it will take you a lifetime to enjoy it!

Grace Jupp’s Squid with Ajvar