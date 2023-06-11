Start Your Week off Right With a Delicious Cup of Vietnamese Coffee; Recipe Inside

Vietnamese coffee, which gives a sensory experience unlike any other and is delightfully distinctive and flavorful, has captured the attention of coffee connoisseurs all around the world. Dark roasted coffee grounds and condensed milk are combined in a traditional brewing method called a phin, resulting in a smooth, velvety beverage that is immensely fulfilling. This harmonious combination of bitter and sweet flavours creates a very satisfying beverage.

Vietnamese coffee is unique not only because of its flavour but also because of the way it is brewed, which promotes relaxation and an appreciation for the craft of preparing coffee. Vietnamese coffee delivers a moment of enjoyment and peace whether it is consumed hot or cold, taking you back to the energetic streets of Vietnam with each sip.

It is no surprise that this alluring brew has assimilated into Vietnamese culture and become a worldwide favourite among coffee connoisseurs.

Ingredients: