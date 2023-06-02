Stay Hydrated With A Refreshing Watermelon-Chia Smoothie, Know The Benefits And Recipe

Summer brings the challenge of dehydration, where even drinking ample water may not be enough. In such situations, turning to fruits can be a wise choice. Among them, watermelon shines as a prominent option due to its impressive water content of over 90 percent. Nidhi Gupta, a sports nutritionist, recommends a quick and easy watermelon chia seeds smoothie recipe. This delightful concoction not only quenches your thirst but also offers exceptional health benefits, making it an ideal choice to beat the heat and nourish your body. She captioned the video as, “Great way to stay hydrated and best summer drink, great for skin, and weight loss."
Watermelon Chia Seeds Smoothie-
Ingredients:
- Mint leaves
- Lemon juice
- Watermelon pieces
- Chia seeds (previously soaked)
Method:
- To prepare the smoothie, blend together mint leaves, lemon juice, and watermelon pieces until smooth.
- Transfer the mixture into a glass, and then add the soaked chia seeds.
- For an extra touch, garnish with a few mint leaves.
- Now, it’s time to savour the delightful and refreshing watermelon chia seeds smoothie.
Watermelon and chia seeds offer several health benefits:
- Watermelon is composed of around 90 percent water, making it an excellent source of hydration. Staying hydrated is vital for maintaining overall health and supporting various bodily functions.
- Watermelon is packed with essential vitamins, such as vitamin C and vitamin A, along with minerals like potassium and magnesium. These nutrients contribute to maintaining a healthy immune system, supporting heart health, and promoting proper muscle function.
- Watermelon contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Lycopene has been associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases, including certain types of cancer and heart disease.
- Both watermelon and chia seeds are low in calories and high in fiber, promoting a feeling of fullness and aiding in weight management.
- Chia seeds are rich in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and promotes regular bowel movements. Consuming chia seeds can help prevent constipation and support a healthy digestive system.
- Chia seeds are a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health, reducing inflammation, and supporting heart health.
- Chia seeds are rich in carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats, providing a sustained release of energy. Adding chia seeds to your diet can help improve endurance and enhance physical performance.