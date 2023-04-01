“For as Long as We Have the Stage, We Have a Voice”- Nita Ambani While Speaking at the NMACC Launch

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s official opening was held on Friday evening, and it was attended by the finest of the business world (NMACC). Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar were among the many celebrities who attended the event. While several of the event’s celebrity’s videos have gone viral, the public reacted quite fondly to Nita Ambani’s performance at the opening ceremony.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center was announced in the speech of Nita Ambani, sections of which are quoted below.

Excerpts:

Thank you. Dhanyawaad.

Namaskar.

On behalf of our Cultural Centre, and the entire team of Civilization to Nation, a heartfelt thank you for being our first and most spectacular audience! It has been a huge pleasure and an honour to present this musical chronicle of India. As they say, India is where it all started.

Our culture has not just survived, but thrived, over thousands of years. We are one of the oldest living civilizations of the world. Also, the most diverse. And at the same time, we have one of the world’s youngest populations. Today, we are in the Amrit Kaal of Modern India.

An auspicious time to begin a glorious new chapter for a proud, prosperous, strong and self-confident nation of 1.4 billion Indians.

For Mukesh and me, the NMACC is a dream come true. For a long time, we had nurtured a dream that India should have a world-class cultural centre. We were keen to create a space for promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage…

In cinema and music,

In dance and drama,

In literature and folklore,

In arts and crafts,

In science and spirituality,

All of which is India’s intangible national wealth.

Dear friends,

Culture weaves the threads of mutual understanding, tolerance and respect that knit communities and countries together. Culture brings hope and happiness to humanity. Therefore, as an artist, I hope this centre becomes a space that celebrates the arts, the artists, and the audience. A space where our people can feel proud of their

heritage.

हम चाहतेहैंकि यह एि ऐसा िें द्र बनेजो िला, संस्कृ कत और ज्ञान िी किवेणी िा संगम हो।

We envision this centre to become home not only to the finest talent from Indian cities, but also from our small towns and remotest villages. I truly hope this space continues to inspire and empower our future generations.

For as long as we have the stage, we have a voice. And as long as we have a voice, we have the power to tell our stories, stories to shape our history, stories to create a new Tryst with Destiny, and stories to change the world for the better!

Esteemed guests

As I performed on stage in this Grand Theatre today, I couldn’t help but feel the same excitement of the Nita, when she was six years old! Even after all these decades of being on stage, I still feel the same energy and gratitude I felt at that young age. Be it for my Bharatnatyam performances, or the college plays that I worked on. I still remember my first play in college was with a young talented actor called Feroz. And as they say, life comes a full circle… I’m delighted to have my friend Feroz right here with me today, as the director of the first theatrical

presented by the NMACC!

My dear friends,

Before I end, I want to thank my family for their faith and trust in me. I especially wish to remember my fatherin-law, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, who believed in women’s empowerment, and encouraged me to think big and pursue my dreams. I was deeply moved while performing on the bhajan Raghupati Raghav, a favourite of my father Shri Ravindrabhai, whose gentleness and compassion continue to guide me.

I want to thank my mother who is with us in the audience today, for her love, positivity, spirituality, and hard work in making me the person I am. My mother-in-law who is also here today, for being a source of constant inspiration and motivation. My six children – Isha, Anand, Shloka, Akash, Radhika, & Anant – for their love, support, and enthusiasm.

You all are my strength! My three precious grandchildren – Prithvi, Aadiya Shakti, and Krishna. They are the pure joys of my life. I hope art touches their lives in the most beautiful ways. May art continue to inspire and empower every child, and the coming generations, giving them the opportunity to celebrate their creativity, their choices, their differences, their hopes, and their dreams.

And of course, I would like to thank my dearest husband Mukesh who has always believed in my every dream. Without you Mukesh, nothing would have been possible. Thank you for making the journey of life so beautiful.

And now, with immense pride and joy, I declare the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre open. It is our humble dedication to New India!

आज मैंबड़ी कवनम्रता सेहमारेखूब्सूरत देश भारत िो यह िें द्र समकपित िर रही हूँ।

