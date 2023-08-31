Fostering Confidence: Nurturing a Journey to Comprehensive Sexual Wellbeing

Let us first understand the definition of sexual well-being. In the realm of medicine and psychiatry, sexual well-being is not just defined by the mere absence of disease or dysfunction, but encompasses a holistic view of sexual health. It is a combination of physical/biological, emotional, and relationship aspects.

“In other words, sexual health is not just about the act of sex or reproduction. It profoundly impacts various dimensions of our health," says Shailja Mittal, Founder & CEO, Qurex.

Sexual health challenges can affect overall physical health, leading to issues ranging from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes to poor sleep patterns. Studies show 78% of individuals with type-2 diabetics encounter erectile dysfunction (ED). One can also feel the strain interpersonal relationships – both in personal and professional landscape, leading to feelings of loneliness, depression, anxiety, addictive disorders, affecting our overall well-being.

What we’re trying to say that holistic sexual well-being has a direct impact on happiness, which can influence an individual’s confidence.