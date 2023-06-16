Foundation Melting Due To Humid Weather? Follow These 6 Tips For Flawless Look

Rainy season might bring a refreshing change, but they can also pose a challenge in maintaining your makeup. The constant threat of rain, humidity, and moisture can make it difficult to achieve a long-lasting and flawless look. If you find your foundation melting, your mascara smudging, and your overall look turning into a sweaty mess, fret not! With a few adjustments and the right products, you can still achieve a beautiful makeup look even in the most humid conditions. Let’s take a look at some of the essential makeup tips you should consider during humid weather to keep your makeup intact.

Start with Skincare

A solid skincare routine is the foundation of any long-lasting makeup look. In humid weather, it’s crucial to use oil-free moisturizers and primers. Look for products labeled non-comedogenic to avoid clogging your pores. Additionally, a mattifying moisturizer or primer can help control excess oil and shine throughout the day.

In humid weather, opt for a lightweight, water-resistant foundation that will provide coverage without feeling heavy on the skin. Look for formulas labelled waterproof or long-lasting. These foundations are designed to withstand moisture and will help your makeup stay in place even if you get caught in a downpour. Apply sparingly and blend well for a natural finish.

During rainy & humid weather, it’s best to avoid powder eyeshadows as they can easily smudge and lose their vibrancy. Instead, reach for cream or gel eyeshadows that have better-staying power. These formulas are less likely to crease or melt off in humid or wet conditions. Apply them with your fingertips or a synthetic brush for a smooth application.

Invest in waterproof eye products, including eyeliner and mascara, to prevent smudging and smearing due to rain or humidity. Waterproof eyeliners and mascaras are formulated to withstand moisture and will keep your eye makeup intact, even if you get caught in a rain shower. Go for smudge-proof formulas that won’t budge throughout the day.

During rainy season, it’s best to keep your makeup minimal and lightweight. The less product you have on your face, the less chance of it smudging or running. Opt for a natural, fresh look by focusing on enhancing your features rather than heavy coverage. Embrace a tinted moisturizer, spot-concealing where needed, and a touch of blush for a healthy flush.

Even during rainy seasons, humidity can still be a factor, leading to excess shine. Carry blotting papers in your purse to absorb any excess oil or moisture that accumulates on your skin. Additionally, keep a compact powder handy for quick touch-ups to mattify your complexion and ensure a fresh appearance throughout the day.