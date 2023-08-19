Fried Idli Is The New Healthy Breakfast, Check Out Its Easy Recipe Here

Idli is one of the popular foods of South India and is also heavily consumed in North India. This food item is prepared using rice and lentil batter which is then steamed and served with sambar and coconut chutney. A lot of people prefer the steamed idli while some prefer the fried version of it.

Have you heard of or eaten fried idlis? They are made when leftover idlis are cut into thick batons or fingers or wedges and then they are deep-fried to a crispy golden perfection. Fried idlis can be eaten for breakfast as they require less time to cook. If you love eating idli, then you can also try this version of the dish by following this recipe.

Ingredients:

Idli

Onion

Cumin

Red Chilli Powder

Mustard Seeds

Curry Leaves

Green Chillies

Vinegar

Turmeric

Salt

Recipe to make fried idli:

To begin, first cut each idli into small pieces in a deep bottom utensil. After cutting, mix the red chilli powder, turmeric and salt as per your taste. You can avoid red chilli powder if don’t like it. After mixing them well, cover the utensil and keep them aside.