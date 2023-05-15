Friends Star Courteney Cox Shares Secret To Her Most Delicious Cookie Recipe

Courteney Cox is not only a talented actress but also a skilled cook, and her Instagram is filled with mouth-watering recipes that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Whether you’re a vegan or a meat lover, Courteney has got you covered. But now, the actress has shared a new preparation that is taking the internet by storm - her cookie recipe. Fans of Friends star are thrilled to get their hands on this delicious treat and with her step-by-step instructions, anyone can try their hand at baking these yummy cookies.
Courteney teamed up with Chef Paul Cassell to prepare the irresistible ‘Chocolate Chunk With Maldon Sea Salt’ cookie, which the actress claims to be the most delicious one she ever had.
The following ingredients are needed to make this recipe – (All ingredients in room temperature)
- 1 And 7/8 Cups Cake Flour
- 1 And 2/3 Cups Bread Flour
- 1 And 1/4 Teaspoons Baking Soda
- 1 And 1/2 Teaspoons Baking Powder
- 1 And 1/2 Teaspoons Kosher Salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon Nutmeg
- 1 And 1/4 Cups Unsalted Butter
- 1 And 1/4 Cups Light Brown Sugar
- 1 And 1/8 Cups White Sugar
- 2 Large Eggs
- 2 Teaspoons Natural Vanilla Extract
- 2 Cups Bittersweet Or Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunks Or Discs
- 3/4 Cup Milk Chocolate Chunks
- Chocolate Feves Or Larger 1-Inch Chunks From A Bar
- Maldon Sea Salt
Preparation
- Combine the flours (or gluten-free flour), baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt, and nutmeg in a bowl and keep it aside after whisking.
- Beat the butter and sugar in a stand mixer bowl on high speed for at least 4 minutes.
- Eggs and vanilla should be added to the bowl and beaten for at least 2 more minutes.
- Mix the flour mixture into the butter mixture on the lowest speed just until combined. If there is some flour left, it’s okay; use a wooden spoon to finish mixing.
- Combine the dark and milk chocolate in a bowl.
- Using a wooden spoon or your hands, mix the chocolates into the dough
- After mixing the chocolate into the dough, transfer it to a container or cover it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 36-48 hours.
- Preheat the oven 350 degrees.
- Prepare a large baking sheet by lining it with parchment paper.
- Take out the dough from the refrigerator and use a scoop to measure out 4oz balls, which is approximately 1/3 cup in size.
- Arrange the dough balls on the lined sheet pan with a distance of 2 to 3 inches between them. Avoid overcrowding, as a half sheet pan can accommodate about 4 cookies of this size.
- Slightly press a larger chocolate chunk into the centre of each dough ball.
- Bake the cookies in the centre rack of the oven for 19 minutes until they are golden brown and slightly darker light brown on the top.
- Allow the cookies to cool for at least 15 minutes on the sheet pan, then transfer them to a cooling rack to cool completely.
- Once the cookies have cooled but the chocolate is still shiny, sprinkle a few flakes of Maldon Sea Salt on top and you are ready to go!