Friendship Day 2023: Last Minute Gifting Ideas For Your Best Friends

Friendship Day is just around the corner and while one should be celebrating their friends every given day it is also a must that one should also make them feel special on this joyous occasion. No matter what you get for your friends, make sure to put some thought into it. Any gift that you give to your friends should be reflective of the bond you share and how much you know one another.

Owing to our daily hassles, it might have so happened that you may have missed out on buying presents for your friends. However, you have nothing to worry about because we have got your back. Here are some amazing gifting ideas that you can try out-

Reebok Classic Leather:

With a clean, minimalistic design and vibrant colours, Reebok Classic Leathers are the perfect trainers to amplify everyday looks without compromising on comfort.

Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish

The latest addition to Ballantine’s range, Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish is aged for seven years and finished in bourbon barrels, combining the depth of scotch with the sweet touch of bourbon to give you the best of both worlds. A whisky with all the character of Ballantine’s, but with an added touch of toffee apple and caramel thanks to the finish in bourbon barrels. A popular way to enjoy Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish is in an Old Fashioned, with a couple of dashes of orange bitters to complement the sweet notes of the whisky. But, we also know it’s great neat or on the rocks, or with a premium cola for extra refreshment with your friends.

Absolut’s Raspberri Vodka

Absolut Raspberri’s refreshing taste and exquisite flavour create the perfect blend to share with your friends this Friendship’s Day. It is an iconic part of Absolut’s flavour range with an intense taste of ripened raspberries and a fresh and fruity finish. Created with no added sugar, it will continue to be a fan favourite for decades to come.

Cookie Blusher Collection

This Friendship Day, Etude House presents its delightful Lovely Cookie Blusher Collection. Inspired by the sweetness of cookies, these blushers come in irresistible packaging that resembles delectable treats. With a wide range of shades available, there is a colour to suit every skin tone and personal preference. Give your friends the gift of a healthy and radiant glow with this long-lasting formula that stays in place throughout the day.

Friendship Bracelet

Meticulously crafted with elegance, style, and emotional significance in mind, each bracelet is a true masterpiece. Using the finest materials, March friendship bracelets including sterling silver and sparkling gemstones, they reflect the precious nature of friendship.

Body Care Essentials