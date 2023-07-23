Frizz Free Monsoon - Do's and Don'ts for Hair Care

The monsoon season blesses us with lush greenery, enchanting sunsets, and cherished childhood memories. However, along with this, we also face the challenges of humidity, which often leads to frizzy hair.

When it’s humid, there’s a lot of moisture in the air. Our hair tries to absorb this extra moisture, especially if the outer layer of our hair (the cuticle) is damaged. As a result, our hair becomes swollen, and the outer layer may even break, causing frizz and split ends.

“Different hair types react differently to humidity. People with naturally curly or wavy hair are more prone to frizz because the structure of their hair is more susceptible to moisture absorption and swelling. On the other hand, individuals with straight hair may also experience frizz due to the moisture making the hair shaft uneven and causing flyaways," notes Dr Aseem Sharma, Consultant Dermatologist, Re’equil India’s advisor.

Dr Sharma shares 4 essential tips to control frizziness during monsoon:

Hydrate yourself

One of the easiest and most important things is to keep yourself hydrated. When your body is hydrated, your hair gets moisturised from within, becoming less prone to dryness and frizz. Use gentle hair care products

Gentle products cleanse and moisturise your hair and scalp. Products with harsh chemicals, sulphates, or surfactants take off essential oils and moisture, disturbing sebum production, and resulting in hair damage. Use a wide-tooth wooden comb

Plastic combs can generate static electricity, which contributes to frizz and flyaways. However, wooden combs have natural anti-static properties, meaning they don’t create a static charge when running through the hair. This helps to keep the hair smooth and minimize frizz. Use a generous amount of conditioner

Damaged hair cuticles lead to frizzy hair. Use conditioner after shampoo to repair the damage, seal the gaps, and make your hair softer and easier to manage.

Dr Sharma spills the beans on some ingredients that help repair damage and lock in moisture:

Babassu Oil

Babassu Oil is derived from the seeds of the Babassu palm. Babassu Conditioner penetrates the hair shaft to nourish and hydrate it, making it one of the best hair conditioning ingredients for dry and frizzy hair. Murumuru Butter

Murumuru Butter is obtained from the Palm Astrocaryum Murumuru. With its antioxidant properties, Murumuru Butter Conditioner aids in nourishing your hair and scalp along with detangling due to its emollient properties. Hydrolysed Pea Protein

Hydrolysed Pea Protein helps increase the elasticity of your hair by controlling the loss of moisture from your strands. This, in turn, improves the flexibility of hair and helps strengthen the locks.

5 Things to Avoid:

Heating tools

Excessive use of heat styling tools can damage your hair, leading to dryness, brittleness, and frizz. Instead, try considering other methods that can help you achieve your desired look without compromising your hair health.