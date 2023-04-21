From Aditi Rao Hydari To Alia Bhatt, Bollywood-Inspired Looks For This Eid

Eid is almost here and it’s time to start thinking about your festive attire! Bollywood divas have you covered with some amazing wardrobe ideas, from classic shararas to chic anarkalis. Here are some of the most stunning Eid outfits to make you stand out on this blessed occasion!

In search of the ideal Eid dress inspiration? Look no further than the stunning Sharara ensemble worn by Madhuri Dixit! This outfit is sure to draw attention with its dazzling silver kurti, cream-coloured sharara, and netted Kurti. Her side-parted, curly hair, striking jhumkas, and bright red lipstick also give the ideal amount of glitz.

Aditi Rao Hydari is alluring, and her sophisticated take on traditional attire never fails to dazzle. Her magnificent black sharara ensemble is embellished with threadwork, making it the ideal Eid dress for people who wish to stand out. This outfit will stand out and make an impact thanks to its distinctive fusion of style and fashion.

Alia Bhatt’s stunning peach anarkali ensemble is the ideal Eid costume for people who appreciate a more subtle and traditional appearance. This outfit radiates class and simplicity thanks to the netted dupatta and light pastel-coloured fabric. For a faultless appearance, team it with striking jhumkas, a sleek ponytail, and little makeup. Your Eid outfit will be perfected by adding a tiny black bindi.

Look no further than Dia Mirza’s suit line for inspiration if you enjoy traditional Indian art. Her purple outfit, which features exquisite Kutch and Sindhi embroidery, is a work of art. This costume is a wonderful piece of art because of the minute details and striking hues. Whether you’re attending an Eid celebration or any other special occasion, this suit is sure to make you feel beautiful and confident

Sonam Kapoor must be mentioned when discussing fashion and style. This Eid, Sonam’s new purple Anarkali kurta with hefty borders in a striking orange colour, a matching churidar salwar, and a stunning dupatta are guaranteed to draw admiring glances.

Take a cue from Sonam and experiment with striking hues and patterns to develop your own distinctive and unforgettable style.

