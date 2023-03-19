From Avoiding Heat Styling To Having A Healthy Diet: Ways To Repair Damaged Hair

Damaged hair is a common problem that can result from excessive heat styling, chemical treatments, environmental factors, and poor hair care practices. The most common forms of hair damage include split ends, hair loss, and colour damage. If you follow a proper hair care routine, like deep conditioning your tresses and nourishing your body with healthy vitamins, you can easily get your hair back to its original beauty. We have listed down a few hair care practices that can prevent damaged hair and nourish your tresses. Remember to be patient and consistent in your hair care routine, and you will soon see the results of your efforts.

Here are some effective ways to repair damaged hair:

Advertisement

-Trim your hair regularly: The first step to repairing damaged hair is to get rid of split ends. Regularly trimming every six to eight weeks will prevent further damage and help promote healthy hair growth.

-Use a gentle shampoo: Choose a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo that does not strip your hair of its natural oils. Use lukewarm water to rinse your hair. Avoid hot water as it can cause damage to your locks.

-Deep conditioning: Once a week go for deep conditioning. This can help restore moisture and nourish your hair. Look for a hair mask or deep conditioner that contains natural ingredients which can help repair and protect your hair like shea butter, coconut oil, and argan oil.

-Avoid heat styling: Tools like flat irons, curling irons, and hair dryers can cause serious damage, Avoid using them as much as possible. If you have to use heat styling tools, use a heat protectant spray beforehand.

-Right comb: Use a wide-tooth comb, hair instead of a hair brush, to untangle your locks. This will minimise breakage and also help keep your hair smooth and healthy.

Advertisement

-Limit chemical treatments: Chemical treatments such as hair colouring, perms, and relaxers can cause significant damage to your tresses. Limit these treatments or avoid them altogether, if possible.

-Follow a healthy diet: A diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help promote healthy hair growth. Eat foods that are high in protein, vitamins A, C, and E, and omega-3 fatty acids.

-Use a silk pillowcase: Cotton pillowcases can cause friction and damage to your hair while you sleep. Use a silk pillowcase instead, which is gentle on your locks and can help prevent breakage.

Advertisement

-Protect your hair from the sun: The sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays can cause hair and skin damage. Wear a hat or use a UV protection hair spray to protect your tresses when you are outside.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here