In order to lead a healthy life, it is very pivotal to take care of our oral hygiene right from our birth to old age. Different stages of life like infants, children adolescents and old age pose unique challenges in relation to our health. So it is imperative that we maintain a good oral hygiene at each stage our lives so that we are free from the oral diseases like gum problems, cavities etc.

Dr Pranjan Mitra, Chief Dental Officer, Denta Mitra shares some oral hygiene practices for different age groups that can help us maintain a good oral health:

Infants / babies (0- 1year)

It is compulsory to clean your infants gums using a clean and sterilized cloth after feeding.

Finger or tooth brushing should be started as soon as the first milk tooth appears.

Avoid putting your baby to bed with a bottle.

Schedule an appointment with a dentist before the 1st birthday of your baby.

Children (2- 9 years )

Use a soft tooth brush along with a pea sized fluoridated tooth paste for brushing twice daily.

Check whether your child is continuing to suck his or her thumb.

Take your child to a dentist once in three months.

Kindly make sure your child rinses his or her mouth after each meal .

Adolescents (10- 17 years )

Kindly make sure your teen avoids sugary food and acidic drinks. He or she should have a balanced diet with plenty of fruits , vegetables.

He should brush his teeth and tongue regularly twice a day along with flossing.

Do not forget to visit a dentist if there are spaces between the teeth.

Adults (18 years – 60 years)

Ensure that regular toothbrushing , flossing and mouthrinsing is done so that there are no gum problems or cavities.

Schedule an appointment with dentist regularly and discuss your oral health problems.

Seniors (60 years and above)

As we grow older , gum problems , loose teeth, sensitivity in teeth tend to occur more frequently. As a result more emphasis should be laid on tooth brushing and maintaining of our oral hygiene.

Timely cleaning of teeth should be scheduled so that the gum problems do not increase.

Teeth which may be lost should be replaced so that our seniors have no difficulty in eating food.

Dentures must be cleaned using tooth brushes so that there is no accumulation of bacteria in them.

If your loved ones is suffering from dry mouth, kindly advise them to drink plenty of water.

