From Brunch to Dinner: 15 Five-Star Restaurants to Visit this Easter

Easter is a special occasion that calls for a celebration with family and loved ones. One way to make the occasion truly memorable is by indulging in a fine dining experience at one of the top-rated five-star restaurants. These restaurants offer a luxurious and intimate setting, exceptional service, and culinary masterpieces that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re looking for a traditional Easter brunch or a multi-course dinner, these restaurants have something for everyone. Head to one of these five-star restaurants for a special Easter feast.

Advertisement

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Spring is here, and Easter is the perfect time to indulge in all things sweet and savory. Celebrate this festive season in style at the Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore with a multi-cuisine buffet and live counters! Enjoy salads, antipasti, baked goodies, cold cuts, and cheese boards from the deli, or head over to the live stations for grilled meats, burritos, quesadillas, and chaats by the pool.

Satisfy your cravings with a variety of Asian, Western, and Indian cuisine such as the Lamb Stew Herb Pilaf, Corn Crusted Fish Fingers Spinach, Chapala Pulusu and Murgh Dum Biryani with Chef special Salan.

And last but not least, indulge in a heavenly assortment of classic Easter desserts, including Carrot Cake, Passionfruit Caramel Entremets, Banana Dulce Entremets and Lemon Meringue Tart, just to name a few.

Advertisement

The Imperial, New Delhi

Advertisement

As the season of renewal blooms, The Imperial New Delhi invites you to celebrate Easter in style with the Best Brunch in Town at the iconic 1911 Restaurant.

A truly memorable Easter Sunday awaits for the whole family, at the iconic restaurant. The Kids corner at The Imperial lawn curated especially for your little ones ensures they participate in a fun-filled egg painting and cookie making sessions while you enjoy an exquisite Easter Brunch. The spread blends traditional roasts, Honey Glazed Ham, and Yorkshire Puddings with a selection of delectable Chocolate Bunnies, Hot Cross Buns, and Easter Eggs. An array of classic offerings by our culinary experts, tantalize your taste buds and satiate your cravings. Relish in the serene historic ambience to further enhance your experience, while being treated to live piano music that sets the mood for an unforgettable culinary journey.

Advertisement

From the refreshing Melon and almond Gazpacho to the mouth-watering Crispy Pork Belly, every dish has been crafted with care and precision to bring you the perfect blend of taste and aroma. The Live Carving Station at 1911 features succulent meats with delectable sauces that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate.

Don’t miss out on our extensive selection of Cheese and artisanal breads, Mezze & Dips, and Japanese Sushi & Sashimi and immerse yourself in the world of gourmet dining, where the joys of the season are seamlessly blended with the artistry of culinary craftsmanship. Revel in an Easter celebration like no other.

Advertisement

The St. Regis Mumbai

This Easter weekend, indulge in an exquisite Easter experience at Seven Kitchens and Koishii, offering exquisite menus and fun activities for the whole family.

Indulge in an egg-stravagant Nikkei feast with your loved ones as you celebrate the new beginnings with the unparalleled views of the city at Koishii, the city’s most loved Nikkei cuisine dining destination at The Penthouse, Level 37. With their special brunch-Easteria, and as you sip Pisco sours, enjoy the tunes by resident DJ Manish Khatri, along with a special act by a renowned magician Chirag Jethwaney, savour the creativity of Japan and the vibrancy of Peru with eclectic culinary offerings.

Immerse in the festivities with a lavish Easter Brunch at Seven Kitchens, the all-day dining destination at The St. Regis Mumbai. The gourmet selection has been carefully crafted by Chef Paul Kinny, the Culinary director, and his passionate team, featuring Roast Pork Ribs, a live station for Turkey carvings, Pancakes and French Toast, and a range of sweet delicacies to round up the experience on a sweet note.

The little ones can indulge in experiences like Egg Painting, Egg Hunting, Feed the bunny, along with a special kids buffet that includes a cotton candy station, and Cupcake activities for kids.

JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity

Easter is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than indulging in a delicious Easter Brunch at K3 with your friends and family! Their menu is carefully curated by three world renowned chefs to cater to all your taste buds.

They have an exciting line up of dishes that are sure to leave you wanting more. The highlights of the buffet range from the classic Cross Buns and Easter Eggs to the scrumptious Dandy Cake and International Egg Dishes like Scotch Eggs, Madras Egg Roast, and Indonesian Egg Kare. For meat lovers, they have the Carving Lamb and for the vegetarians, they have an array of Spring Seasonal Vegetarian dishes like creamy polenta with wild mushroom ragout, oven roasted seasonal maple glazed rainbow carrots and chickpeas with marinated feta and Easter special Ricotta peas and leek quiche.

Top off your meal with a range of signature cocktails, blended with premium spirits of your choice to keep the conversation and drinks flowing.

Special arrangements have been made for children with fun games such as Egg Hunt & Egg painting.

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Celebrate the festival of Triumph with a grand Easter feast at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, at their all-day dining restaurant MCafé. From salads, Live egg stations, live chaat counters, to desserts and a fun chocolate fountain with condiments, this Easter Brunch will be one for you to cherish with your loved ones.

The menu includes Panzanella with Focaccia, a variety of Mezze, Sunheri Tandoori Murgh, Lamb Goulash, Mysore badanakaayi, Phad Thai Noodles, Sarson Pomphret to name a few. Moreover, the special dessert menu consists of Easter carrot cake, Blueberry butter chocolate cake, chocolate popsicles with Easter egg shells, vanilla Crème brule and much more.

Four Seasons, Bengaluru

Hop into the spirit of Easter Sunday with kids, family and friends at CUR8, Four Seasons Bengaluru’s modern kitchen-style dining room with its charming alfresco terrace. This thoughtfully curated Easter brunch is designed to provide a delightful experience for all guests with a delectable buffet, a host of exciting entertainment and live music adding to the festive atmosphere.

The generous and eclectic brunch at CUR8 will be enhanced with signature Easter specials this Sunday. Expect Easter eggs, hot cross buns, almond Gugelhupf, and more along with a live kitchen serving up delightful dishes sure to please fussy children and discerning gourmands alike. Kids can enjoy exciting Easter egg hunts, hop along with the Easter bunny, and participate in a host of curated activities to ensure an enchanting celebration.

“Four Seasons Bengaluru has always welcomed families and children. Guests can create lasting memories with our enjoyable and indulgent Easter Brunch at CUR8, or make the most of the long weekend for a family staycation at the hotel," says Mr Reuben Karatia, General Manager, Four Seasons Bengaluru.

Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi

This Easter, Shangri-La has all your eggs in one basket! Spread joy with an egg-cellent Easter Brunch with your family at Tamra. Blending tradition with world flavours in Tamra’s magical setting, specialties on the buffet would include Live Grills, Classic Easter Pudding and Pies, Springtime Desserts, and Easter Brunch Traditional favourites from interactive live kitchens and a special kids’ buffet.

A variety of delightful Easter goodies will be available at Mister Chai from 5 to 9 April 2023. The goodies include Chocolate Bunnies, Easter Eggs and designer Easter Cakes. Guests can also indulge in Easter Afternoon Tea available at Mister Chai.

Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

A Brunch ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ to savour the flavours of the season as their culinary artisans’ craft a feast for the senses, featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients and innovative culinary techniques thus celebrating Easter in style at The Aravali Kitchen.

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

Head to the Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore to experience a traditional Easter Brunch at their all-day dining restaurant Limelight

The property has designed some fun activities for kids and adults alike to enjoy this special day

From Egg hunting, live music, food stations that offer kids a chance to make their own Bunny Pancakes, there will be plenty to do and experience at this Sunday Brunch

Expect Easter delicacies like Hot cross buns, Deviled Eggs, Roasted lamb, Spankopita Pie to name a few with a glass of your favourite Mimosa, and Chocolate Bunny, bunny-shaped cakes, and many more for the little ones making it the perfect day out.

So, book your table for an unforgettable celebration with your family and friends at Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Easter is a joyous time of year that calls for celebration and togetherness with loved ones. At JW Kitchen in JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, there’s a special Easter Sunday Brunch menu along with some fun Easter egg hunt activities.

The menu features traditional Easter dishes such as Hot Cross Buns, Deviled Eggs, Quiche, Frittata, Lamb Leg, Pork Roast, as well as refreshing beverages like Mimosas, Champagne, and freshly squeezed juices; alongside multi-cuisine buffets and live counters that offer a wide range of delectable dishes from around the world.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Get ready to hop into a delicious Easter celebration with a special menu at Feast, the all-day dining restaurant at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway!

Indulge in an array of mouth-watering dishes including the Roast Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, creamy Oven Baked Pumpkin Lasagna, classic Devilled Eggs and Scotch Eggs, and delightful Eggs Ala Valdostano. Accompanying these scrumptious dishes are delectable sides such as Vichy Carrots, Fondant Potatoes, and Buttered Sprouts, as well as a rich and creamy Cream of Leeks and Potatoes soup.

That’s not all though! Take part in the Live Pizza and Gnocchi-making activity and learn the secrets to creating these Italian delicacies. For those with a sweet tooth, join the Designer Cupcakes - Live Decoration activity and unleash your creativity by decorating your own unique cupcakes.

Make your Easter feast complete with a variety of Chocolate Eggs and Carrot Cakes that are sure to satisfy any sweet cravings.

Conrad Bengaluru

Ushering in the festivities, celebrate this Easter with a specially curated brunch at Conrad Bengaluru on the 9th of April, 2023. Crafted with utmost care and inspired newness, the brunch at the property features an array of relishing specialities, making your Easter truly Eggcelent!

A few dishes include Roast leg of lamb - traditional style stuffed lamb leg roasted with aromatized herbs and vegetables, Scalloped Potatoes - classic baked French layered Potato casserole dish seasoned with onion cream sauce, Bergen Easter Chicken - Norwegian style pan seared herb chicken with creamy lemon butter emulsion, Quiche Loraine - classic savoury flan made of pastry crust, egg, cream, vegetable, cheese and Vanilla Custard Egg Shell - vanilla beans custard stuffed in dark chocolate egg shell to name a few.

The Park, Navi Mumbai

Looking for a fun-filled Easter celebration with your loved ones? Look no further than The Park Hotel Navi Mumbai! On April 9th, the hotel is hosting its Hop n Pop Sunday Easter Brunch by the poolside, offering guests the chance to indulge in delicious food, exciting activities, and much more.

In addition to the delicious brunch spread, guests can also look forward to a range of fun-filled activities. The hotel will be hosting an egg hunt, a magic show, and much more - all designed to keep the little ones entertained while adults relax and enjoy the festivities. So if you’re looking for a unique and memorable way to celebrate Easter this year, be sure to head to The Park Navi Mumbai for the Hop n Pop Sunday Easter Brunch. With its stunning poolside location, delicious food, and exciting activities, it’s the perfect way to make lasting memories with your loved ones. Grand Hyatt Mumbai This Easter, gear up for a fun filled brunch at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai! Celebrate the joyous occasion with your friends, family, and loved ones at Fifty Five East. Fifty Five East invites you to indulge in the delectable Easter brunch and tune into the live music, and participate in some exciting Easter activities. Come and enjoy our warm hospitality, excellent service, and have a fun-filled day. Don’t forget to savor the Easter Goodies in the lobby from 1st-9th April

Conrad Pune

Celebrate this Easter with your loved ones and cherish new beginnings by spreading joy with Pune Sugar Box’s exquisite range of Easter treats at the Conrad Pune starting 3rd to 9th April.

Whether you’re looking to surprise your loved ones with the perfect Easter gift or just want to treat yourself, Pune Sugar Box has something special in store for everyone. From mouth-watering carrot cake with cheese frosting to traditional hot cross buns and delightful chocolate eggs and bunnies, their exceptional range of delectable treats is sure to impress.

Indulge in their range of scrumptious offerings, including their signature “Egg-tradordinary Easter Goodies" and “Easter-rific Eats," which are perfect to capture the spirit of Easter. With endless possibilities when it comes to Easter treats, Pune Sugar Box is the ultimate destination to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here