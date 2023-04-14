From Controlling Diabetes To Fighting Liver Disease, Amazing Benefits Of Mulberries

Mulberries are a powerhouse of nutrients with a composition that boasts 88% water and only 60 calories per serving. Not only is it low in calories, but it’s also rich in essential macronutrients like 9.6% carbs, 1.7% fibre, 1.4% protein and 0.4% fat. In addition to this, mulberries are loaded with vital vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, iron, vitamin K1, potassium and vitamin E, which are all crucial for maintaining good health.

Mulberries are a treasure of bioactive compounds like anthocyanin, chlorogenic acid, rutin and myricetin, which give them potent antioxidant properties. Regular consumption of mulberries can protect us from various chronic diseases and promote overall health by boosting our immune system. These compounds ward off free radicals and harmful toxins, thus preventing oxidative damage to our cells and tissues.

Cholesterol is a vital component of every cell in our body, but excessive levels can pose a significant risk to our heart health. Fortunately, research suggests that incorporating mulberries or their extracts into our diet can help lower elevated cholesterol levels. Mulberries have been found to not only reduce overall cholesterol levels but also improve the ratio between good and bad cholesterol, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system.

Research has highlighted the potential benefits of mulberries in preventing fatty liver disease and managing blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. This is attributed to the presence of 1-deoxynojirimycin (DNJ) in mulberries, a compound that inhibits carb-digesting enzymes in the intestine. This mechanism helps slow down the absorption of carbohydrates and prevent spikes in blood sugar levels after meals. Regular consumption of mulberries can also help combat fatty liver disease, a common condition caused by fat accumulation in the liver.

Oxidative damage to cells and tissues is a well-known risk factor for cancer and mulberries have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years to combat this disease. Modern scientific research has also validated the therapeutic potential of mulberries against cancer. This is due to the presence of potent antioxidants in mulberries that work to repair damaged cells more effectively than other fruits and berries. By incorporating mulberries into our diet, we can help reduce the risk of cancer and potentially even aid in its treatment.

