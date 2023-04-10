From Controlling Hair Fall To Promoting Growth, The Many Benefits Of Onion Juice

Maintaining long and healthy hair can be a challenging task. Many people turn to home remedies in search of a solution. While various methods exist for improving hair, applying onion juice is a popular suggestion that some people swear by. But does it truly promote hair growth? Reports from reputable sources, such as the American Academy of Dermatology, can help us with this question.

Onion juice is rich in nutrients, particularly sulfur, which is believed to accelerate hair growth. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, there are several reasons why individuals experience hair loss, including hereditary factors and conditions such as androgenetic alopecia. However, medical reports suggest that onion juice can be beneficial in managing these issues, as well as alleviating scalp dryness, itching, dandruff, premature greying and promoting new hair growth.

While there is limited scientific evidence to support these claims, many people have reported positive results from using onion juice for hair care.

Method of applying onion juice

Medical reports suggest that applying onion juice twice a day can be an effective approach for promoting hair growth and addressing hair-related issues. By doing this, you will experience hair growth in 2 weeks. This also helps in reducing hair fall.

Benefits of onion

In addition to being effective in controlling hair fall, onion juice can also help to make hair thicker and stronger. This is due to the presence of various beneficial compounds in onion juice, such as dietary fibre, enzymes and protein. These nutrients work together to nourish the scalp and strengthen hair from the root which can lead to improvements in overall hair health and appearance over time. Applying onion juice to the hair can help to address nutrient deficiencies in the scalp, which in turn can promote stronger hair growth from the roots.

Expert opinion

Onion juice is a natural hair conditioner that can help to soften and add shine to hair when applied regularly. However, it’s important to note that the effects of onion juice may not be immediate. Consistent and long-term use is typically necessary to see noticeable improvements in hair health and appearance. For better results, people may have to apply it continuously for a few weeks.

While many people swear by the benefits of onion juice for hair care, it’s important to note that scientific evidence is limited. Some studies have suggested that onion juice may help to promote hair growth, but more research is needed to confirm these findings. In the meantime, onion juice is generally considered safe to use and may be worth a try for those looking for a natural hair care solution.

