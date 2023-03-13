As consumers become increasingly aware of the impact of their choices on the environment and animal welfare, there has been a growing interest in vegan and ethical approaches to skincare. Let’s take this opportunity to delve into the benefits of adopting a vegan and ethical approach to skincare, exploring the ways in which our daily skincare routine can have an impact beyond just our appearance.

How to choose vegan and ethical skincare products, including information on ingredients to look for and brands that prioritize these values are important and tricky. We explore the ethical and environmental impact of our skincare choices, and understand how adopting a holistic approach to wellness would extend beyond just physical health.

Kimi Jain, co-founder, Head of brand experience, and Rica Jain, co-founder, Head of Quality Assurance, System and Process Optimization, Kimirica offer a comprehensive look at the benefits of adopting an ethical and vegan approach to wellness, encouraging readers to make choices that promote not only their own health but also the well-being of the planet and all its inhabitants.

What are the benefits of using vegan and ethical products in our self-care routines?

Veganism as a lifestyle choice has seen immense growth in recent times. Being vegan is no longer a term used exclusively in a dietary context. It’s also about the simple cruelty-free choices you make as a consumer. Although consuming a plant-based diet is the foundation of veganism, avoiding animal products in every aspect of life is the ultimate goal. You’d be surprised to learn how rampant the use of animal-based ingredients is in the products we use in our day-to-day life. From bath essentials to furniture, cosmetics to clothing, many industries rely on the exploitation of animals for sourcing raw ingredients and testing the efficacy of their products. The environmental impact these cruel practices have is itself shocking. Using vegan and ethical products in your self-care routine can have numerous benefits for both yourself and the environment. Vegan products are free from animal-derived ingredients and do not involve animal testing, making them cruelty-free and ethically sound. These products are also free from harmful chemicals and toxic ingredients, making them better for your health. Moreover, vegan and ethical products are environmentally friendly as they do not contain harmful ingredients that can harm the planet. By using these products, you are not only taking care of yourself but also contributing to a sustainable and compassionate world.

How can we make our self-care routines more enjoyable and fun, while still being ethical and vegan?

To make your self-care routine more enjoyable and fun while still being ethical and vegan, try experimenting with different products, adding aromatherapy, making it social, trying DIY options, and choosing ethical and sustainable brands. Incorporating these ideas can help create a positive experience that boosts your mental and emotional well-being while aligning with your values. Remember to listen to your body and do what feels best for you.

Can you recommend any simple and easy-to-implement self-care practices that align with your brand’s values?

Self-care is an essential aspect of maintaining overall health and well-being, and it can be easy to implement into daily life. Simple practices such as mindful showering with a vegan body wash, using fair trade and 100% organic botanical oils for hair care, dry brushing, creating a relaxing bedtime routine with soy candles, practising gratitude and mindfulness, and spending time in nature can all contribute to a healthy self-care routine. Our brand’s commitment to sustainability ensures that these practices not only benefit individuals but also the environment.

How do you see the vegan and ethical approach to wellness evolving in the future, and how do you plan to stay ahead of the curve?

Be it our fragrances, our formulations or the packaging of our products, we are proud to say that we build everything from scratch. We use our scientific ecosystem to innovate and create new formulations that help us in staying relatable with changing trends. Our vision is to keep our brand future-proof. We pay close attention to market trends and consumer demands and use these learnings to devise our marketing strategies accordingly. The possibilities for a conscious brand like ours are immense. There are still just a few big players in India when it comes to the clean and sustainable beauty segment. With growing awareness, consumer trends are also changing, with more people tilting towards choices that aren’t just good for them, but also for the planet. We aim to spread our vegan, eco-friendly, and ethical approach to luxury self-care worldwide.

In your opinion, how important is it for the wellness industry to embrace ethical and sustainable practices, particularly in regard to animal welfare?

As the wellness industry focuses on promoting overall health and well-being, it is essential to embrace ethical and sustainable practices, particularly in regard to animal welfare, for several reasons. Firstly, animal testing can cause immense pain and suffering to animals, which is against the principles of compassion and empathy that underpin the wellness industry. Secondly, many animal-derived ingredients used in wellness products are obtained from unsustainable sources, which can have a negative impact on the environment and contribute to climate change. By embracing sustainable practices, companies can reduce their carbon footprint and help preserve the planet’s natural resources. Thirdly, consumers are increasingly concerned about the ethical and environmental impact of the products they use, and companies that prioritize these values are more likely to earn their loyalty and trust. Finally, embracing ethical and sustainable practices can lead to innovation and creativity in product development, as companies look for new ways to create effective and eco-friendly products without harming animals or the environment. Overall, prioritizing ethical and sustainable practices in the wellness industry is essential for promoting health and well-being while protecting animals, people, and the planet.

