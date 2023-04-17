From Dental Care To Brushing Their Fur: How To Ensure Your Cat's Good Health

For many people, there is no better pet than a cat. These furballs can help their owners feel better and boost their morale. Cat owners are dedicated to giving their pets all the comfort they need. Though cats are great companions, like all other pets, they also fall ill from time to time. They might experience injuries, tooth problems, stomach issues, skin infections and more. Taking your furry friend for regular check-ups and vaccinations are a must to keep illnesses at bay. There are some small steps you can take to ensure your cat’s well-being. Be it trimming their nails or brushing their fur, these small gestures will make your pet feel happier, healthier and calm.

Here are a few tips to ensure your cat’s well-being:

Advertisement

Brushing their fur- All pet owners love to caress their pet’s soft fur. Occasionally brushing the fur can help maintain its shine and smoothness. It can prevent tangles and also help remove any loose strands. If your cat loves playing around the garden, brushing its fur will remove any hidden dirt. If your cat has fur which is prone to tangles, choose a brush with wide teeth. Most cats might not like it at first, but be patient. Your pet will probably get used to the brush with time. Trim their nails- Cat nails can become very long and very sharp if they are not trimmed regularly. By keeping their nails trimmed, you can ensure that your cat is less likely to rip your upholstery and blankets, or damage your furniture. Short nails can prevent injuries while the animals are playing around. If you are not sure about how to trim their nails, take advice from a veterinarian before you start. Prioritise dental care- For new cat owners, it might be surprising to know that their pets need to get their teeth brushed. Cats have very sharp teeth so that they can easily consume hard food items. Dental care is extremely important for cats. Ideally, you should start brushing their teeth when they are young so that they get used to the process. Make sure to use toothpaste made especially for cats. Some companies also sell specially designed toothbrushes for kitties as well. Add plants to your home- Cats love to chew on grass. There are several plants that are healthy for them, which you can consider growing in your home. Cat grass, which is a blend of barley, wheat, oats, and rye, is a treat for the animals. This plant is available in little kits. You can use it to set up a miniature garden for your pet.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here