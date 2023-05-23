From Enhanced Memories To Clearing Toxins: How Sleep Does Wonders For Your Brain

Sleep is a vital aspect of our lives, serving essential functions for the brain. Recent research has shed light on the significance of sleep and the various functions performed by the brain while we are resting. While there is still much to unravel, several fascinating reasons highlight the brain’s need for sleep. In the absence of sufficient sleep, our mental abilities and overall well-being may suffer. Here are a few key points highlighting the importance of sleep for our brains.

Enhances memory consolidation

Sleep plays a crucial role in solidifying our memories. It strengthens important connections in the brain while getting rid of unnecessary ones, which helps reorganise the brain’s overall structure. Research indicates that sleep improves our ability to retain what we learn, as people tend to perform better after a good night’s sleep compared to staying awake. Clears the toxins

While sleeping, the brain eliminates toxins, including those linked to Alzheimer’s disease, according to studies. The increased space between brain cells helps in waste removal. These toxins, including β-amyloid proteins linked to Alzheimer’s symptoms, are successfully cleared during sleep. This highlights the importance of obtaining sufficient sleep as a crucial tool for toxin clearance. Essential for creative thinking

Sleep is closely linked to creativity. Sleep deprivation can obstruct creative thinking. Divergent thinking, characterised by innovative ideas, is particularly affected by lack of sleep, while convergent thinking remains relatively intact. A study on sleep-deprived participants showed individuals exhibited repetitive thinking patterns during verbal memory tests, indicating reduced creative abilty. Depression

Individuals with depression often experience difficulties with sleep, either struggling to sleep or oversleeping. Equally, lack of sleep can worsen depression. The relationship between sleep and depression is complex, resembling a chicken or egg scenario. Research indicates that both insufficient sleep (less than six hours or more than eight hours per night) and insomnia are associated with a higher likelihood of depression. Physical health and longevity

While the body may not require sleep in the same way as the brain, it significantly impacts physical health and longevity. A recent study revealed that health professionals, specifically radiologists, with an average of three hours of sleep during a 24-hour shift experienced adverse effects on their hearts. This included increased blood pressure, heart rate and levels of thyroid hormone and the stress hormone.